Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Made Male Sex Worker Pee In Cassie Ventura's Mouth' During 'Freak Off' Party — She 'Felt Like She Was Choking'
The first day has now wrapped in the Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex trafficking and racketeering trial, and RadarOnline.com can reveal some of the unbelievable accusations being levied against the disgraced music mogul.
In one of the most shocking claims, prosecutors said Combs once forced a male escort to "urinate" in ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura's mouth during one of the rapper's famed "Freak Off" parties.
Graphic Details During Opening Remarks
Opening statements in Combs' trial officially began on Monday, May 12 with a bombshell.
Speaking for the prosecution, Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson detailed the alleged incident in which Combs instructed the escort to relieve himself in Ventura's mouth.
Ventura later told officials she "felt like she was choking" during the heinous act.
The "Freak Offs" are a key to the prosecution's case, and Johnson started her opening remarks Monday morning with graphic details about the events.
According to prosecutors, Combs’ company paid for the parties, held in hotel rooms across the U.S. and overseas, and his employees staged the rooms with his preferred lighting, extra linens and lubricant.
The music producer would encourage women, including Ventura, to take drugs and engage in sexual activity with male escorts while he "gratified himself and sometimes recorded them," Johnson said.
'A Complicated Man'
Combs' defense attorney, Teny Geragos, used her opening statement to reiterate her claim that Combs' is merely a "swinger" with unique sexual fetishes between consenting adults.
"Sean Combs is a complicated man. But this is not a complicated case. This case is about love, jealousy, infidelity and money," Geragos said, according to observers in the courtroom.
She conceded that jurors might think "he's a jerk and I think he’s kind of mean," but he’s not charged with "being mean or a jerk."
Taking the Stand
Ventura is expected to take the stand and share her story as early as Tuesday, May 13. She and Combs had a highly publicized relationship that lasted for over a decade.
They first crossed paths in 2005 when she was 19 years old and he was 37. He then signed her to his label Bad Boy Records, and their toxic romance continued on and off between 2007 and 2018.
In 2023, the singer filed a lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of years of abuse, control, and manipulation. She also alleged their relationship involved physical, emotional, and psychological abuse.
The suit further accused Combs of harassment and coercion, claiming he used his influence and power to control her life and career.
An infamously disturbing video released to the public last year showed Combs violently assaulting Ventura in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel.
They ultimately settled out of court for an undisclosed amount just one day after she filed her lawsuit against him in November 2023.
Video Surveillance
The hotel footage, which was compiled from multiple camera angles, showed the hitmaker pushing, kicking, and dragging his ex during an altercation that she described in her lawsuit.
Ventura's suit read: "He followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her.
"He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape."
On Monday, jurors were shown the surveillance footage. The video depicts Ventura with a bag at the hotel’s elevators just before Combs rounds a corner, strikes her and throws her to the ground before kicking her and then dragging her back toward their hotel room