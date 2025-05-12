Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Made Male Sex Worker Pee In Cassie Ventura's Mouth' During 'Freak Off' Party — She 'Felt Like She Was Choking'

Opening statements in Combs' trial officially began on Monday, May 12 with a bombshell.

Speaking for the prosecution, Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson detailed the alleged incident in which Combs instructed the escort to relieve himself in Ventura's mouth.

Ventura later told officials she "felt like she was choking" during the heinous act.

The "Freak Offs" are a key to the prosecution's case, and Johnson started her opening remarks Monday morning with graphic details about the events.

According to prosecutors, Combs’ company paid for the parties, held in hotel rooms across the U.S. and overseas, and his employees staged the rooms with his preferred lighting, extra linens and lubricant.

The music producer would encourage women, including Ventura, to take drugs and engage in sexual activity with male escorts while he "gratified himself and sometimes recorded them," Johnson said.