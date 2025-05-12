Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial Chaos: Disgraced Rapper's Sex Trafficking Case Now In Danger As Key Female Witness Is Still MISSING Hours Ahead of Start Time

A major draw in the explosive trial is Combs' ex, Cassie Ventura – known in court documents as Victim-1 – who's set to take the stand as early as Monday if proceedings kick off as planned.

Ventura was reportedly paid tens of millions in late 2023 to swiftly settle her own abuse and assault civil lawsuit against Combs.

In 2024, CNN aired a controversial 2016 hotel security video that appeared to show a partially nude Combs assaulting Ventura in a hallway before dragging her back to their room.

While the defense acknowledges Combs' past apology for the incident, they insist the footage has been tampered with and doesn’t capture the complete picture.

If Victim-3 skips town, the defense will make a bold move Monday morning – claiming the entire case has been thrown off course without one of the key witnesses accusing Combs of rape and other shocking sex crimes.

The defense will argue this massive shift means they need to completely overhaul their strategy.