Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial Chaos: Disgraced Rapper's Sex Trafficking Case Now In Danger As Key Female Witness Is Still MISSING Hours Ahead of Start Time
Hours before opening statements are set to begin in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' high-stakes sex-trafficking trial, a major shake-up is rocking the prosecution.
Sources say federal prosecutors from the Southern District of New York have lost contact with a key accuser – known only as Victim-3 in the indictment – who had previously agreed to testify against the disgraced music mogul, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Her expected testimony was set to describe in detail how Combs allegedly sexually exploited her.
Now, with the witness missing, the defense may seize the opportunity to undermine the prosecution's case before a jury is even seated.
The out-of-state Victim-3 could also hand Combs' defense team a major advantage in potentially grinding the trial to a halt. Insiders are saying they're preparing to request a mistrial or push for a delay due to the witness’s sudden disappearance.
When contacted on Sunday about Victim-3’s status and what her absence could mean for the trial, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment.
Law enforcement insiders suspect she’s gone off the grid out of safety concerns but offered no further details.
The defense also stayed silent on whether Victim-3 will appear or how her potential absence might impact the proceedings.
Cassie Ventura Enters the Chat
A major draw in the explosive trial is Combs' ex, Cassie Ventura – known in court documents as Victim-1 – who's set to take the stand as early as Monday if proceedings kick off as planned.
Ventura was reportedly paid tens of millions in late 2023 to swiftly settle her own abuse and assault civil lawsuit against Combs.
In 2024, CNN aired a controversial 2016 hotel security video that appeared to show a partially nude Combs assaulting Ventura in a hallway before dragging her back to their room.
While the defense acknowledges Combs' past apology for the incident, they insist the footage has been tampered with and doesn’t capture the complete picture.
If Victim-3 skips town, the defense will make a bold move Monday morning – claiming the entire case has been thrown off course without one of the key witnesses accusing Combs of rape and other shocking sex crimes.
The defense will argue this massive shift means they need to completely overhaul their strategy.
The fate of the trial will hinge on whether Judge Subramanian agrees to the defense's request for a mistrial or postponement, which could be granted if Victim-3 doesn't show up or provide a clear date for her testimony.
If the judge proceeds with the trial, it will rely on testimony from Victim-1 (Ventura) and two other witnesses, with a potential appeal looming if the verdict doesn’t favor the rapper.
The case has been full of twists, including Combs' defense conceding to "domestic violence" during his relationship with Ventura but arguing mutual violence.
Despite his not guilty plea, Combs and his defense have insisted the sexual activities were consensual. The missing witness has further complicated matters in an already high-stakes legal battle.
The issue of the missing Victim-3 came up unexpectedly during jury selection, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey promising an update by the end of the day on May 9.
However, no confirmation was provided.
The judge expressed some concern and frustration over the missing witness and other issues, including juror challenges, as the trial was preparing to begin.
With jury selection almost complete, he emphasized the importance of certainty to avoid restarting the process.
Following the delay, prosecutors and defense attorneys for the embattled hip-hop mogul returned to Manhattan court on Monday to finalize the selection of jurors for the high-profile case.
Combs' trial comes after the rapper's eight-month stay at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center. In September, he was charged with racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Court on Monday began an hour early to accommodate the selection and ensure opening statements still commence as scheduled.