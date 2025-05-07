Sean 'Diddy' Combs Update: 'Key Witness Missing' as Feds Can't Find 'Victim 3' — Disgraced Rapper May Now Gain Major Advantage in Sex Trafficking Trial
One of the key witnesses expected to testify in Sean 'Diddy' Combs upcoming sex trafficking trial is reportedly missing, RadarOnline.com can reveal, with no one knowing where she is.
As jury selection in the case begins to wind down, prosecutors shared their fruitless search.
The woman, identified only as Victim 3, has not responded to officials, according to TMZ, which says there are doubts she would show up even if subpoenaed.
The judge has encouraged prosecutors to step up their efforts to track her down, but she does not live near New York City, and their options are few.
Diddy, 55, is about to stand trial on sex trafficking charges, and the missing woman could hurt the prosecution's case.
In their indictment filed on January 30, prosecutors alleged the disgraced music mogul knowingly transported alleged victims "with intent that the individuals engage in prostitution."
The music producer also "willfully caused the transportation of female victims, including but not limited to Victim 1, Victim 2, and Victim 3, and commercial sex workers in interstate and foreign commerce on multiple occasions."
Diddy's Defense
In response, the Bad Boy Records founder's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, claimed the sex workers were actually his client's girlfriends.
In a statement, Agnifilo said: "The prosecution's theory remains flawed. The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs’ former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes."
Agnifilo further pointed out the filing contains "no new offenses," before doubling down on his client's innocence, saying: "Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial."
Witness Objections
Defense attorneys want prosecutors to share their plan as it pertains to Victim 3 by the end of this week. Meanwhile, Combs' team continues to fight to keep additional witnesses off the stand.
The mogul's attorneys filed a 35-page motion last month claiming prosecutors were "polluting" their client's trial before it even began – and further requested the judge to prevent "prior bad act" witnesses and a clinical psychologist from taking the stand.
Attorney Alexandra A.E. Shapiro, who is on Combs' legal team, wrote in the motion that forensic and clinical psychologist Dawn Hughes relies on "generalizations" about abuse and response to abuse instead of individual assessments.
Hughes has experience as a prosecutorial witness testifying on coercive control and sexual abuse in high-profile cases, including disgraced R&B singer R. Kelly's trials, as well as NXIVM sex cult leader Keith Raniere, whom Combs' lawyer Marc Agnifilo also represented.
The motion claimed Hughes "testimony is advocacy masquerading as expertise."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura plans to testify at his trial.
Ventura, 38, was previously identified as "Victim-1" in the indictment, but her identity has been revealed as prosecutors announced she has chosen to forgo testifying anonymously.
Her decision to testify under her real name comes a year after shocking hotel security footage was released, in which Combs was seen violently attacking his ex-girlfriend.
The singer first met Combs in 2009 when she was 19-years-old. He signed her to his record label and the two had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2007 to 2018.