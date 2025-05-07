Sean 'Diddy' Combs Update: 'Key Witness Missing' as Feds Can't Find 'Victim 3' — Disgraced Rapper May Now Gain Major Advantage in Sex Trafficking Trial

The woman, identified only as Victim 3, has not responded to officials, according to TMZ, which says there are doubts she would show up even if subpoenaed.

The judge has encouraged prosecutors to step up their efforts to track her down, but she does not live near New York City, and their options are few.

Diddy, 55, is about to stand trial on sex trafficking charges, and the missing woman could hurt the prosecution's case.

In their indictment filed on January 30, prosecutors alleged the disgraced music mogul knowingly transported alleged victims "with intent that the individuals engage in prostitution."

The music producer also "willfully caused the transportation of female victims, including but not limited to Victim 1, Victim 2, and Victim 3, and commercial sex workers in interstate and foreign commerce on multiple occasions."