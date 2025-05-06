Your tip
Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs

'Attention, Cameras and Drama': Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Enjoyed' The First Day Of Sex Trafficking Trial and Even Shared A 'Laugh' With The Judge — 'Part Of Him Is Loving This'

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Tipsters say Sean 'Diddy' Combs is loving the attention his sex trafficking trial has already brought him.

May 6 2025, Published 11:11 a.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is gearing up to give the monologue of his life... but not before he soaks up the spotlight first.

The disgraced rapper is currently fighting for his freedom in a federal courtroom, and insiders say he and his team were "ecstatic" with how day one of his high-profile sex trafficking trial went down on Monday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

sean diddy combs sex trafficking trial laugh judge
Source: MEGA

Combs reportedly made a 'good impression' and acted 'vulnerable' during day one of the trial on Monday.

A courtroom source told Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack: "He made a good impression. He was humble, vulnerable, even nervous at times – which humanized him.

"The judge cracked a few jokes, and Diddy laughed along. It was surreal, but he actually enjoyed it."

sean diddy combs sex trafficking trial laugh judge
Source: MEGA

The rapper was said to have enjoyed the massive amount of attention from fans and photographers outside the courthouse.

As proceedings began, things were light-hearted as Judge Arun Subramanian compared the lengthy list of potential jurors and the case's list of people and places to the famously expansive Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The judge then slipped in a joke by referencing the rap mogul's various aliases, calling him "also known as Puff Daddy, Diddy, and other names... and Love."

Though Combs, 55, admitted he was "a little nervous" and even asked for a bathroom break during jury selection, tipsters said he was buzzing with energy from the media frenzy and the swarm of press outside the courtroom.

They added: "It sounds sick, but part of him is loving this.

"Diddy's always craved the spotlight. He used to say he wanted to be the most famous person in the world. Now, with this trial, he kind of is."

Outside the downtown Manhattan courthouse, photographers and fans flooded the scene as the music mogul strutted in, soaking up the attention.

Grey-haired Combs, who has been detained at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, ditched his jail clothes for a sharp blue sweater and crisp white button-down.

A source added: "He was eating it up. The attention, the cameras, the drama – it's familiar terrain for him.

"He knows the cameras are watching. And for Diddy, that’s exactly where he likes to be."

sean diddy combs convince jury innocent sex trafficking trial
Source: MEGA

The rapper has been detained at a detention center in Brooklyn, New York since his September arrest.

In September, Combs was charged with racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The rapper – who has already rejected several plea deals – pleaded not guilty to the charges, which carry a possible life sentence behind bars.

As many as 150 potential jurors were brought into the courtroom on Monday, May 5, with the hopes of whittling it down to 12 with six alternatives in just three days.

The courtroom showdown will determine whether the rapper used his power and fortune from the music and fashion industries to sexually exploit, manipulate, and abuse alleged victims for years.

Just before the trial began, we reported on Combs' intention to testify in his own defense, with a source stating: "Diddy is confident. He believes he can convince a jury he's innocent – in his own words. He wants the world to hear his truth."

They added: "He doesn’t want to hide behind lawyers. He’s still the master of the mic – and he thinks the jury will believe him over anyone else."

However, legal experts said his approach could shoot him in the foot.

They noted: "There's a fine line between confidence and arrogance. Getting on the stand can be dangerous. Prosecutors will go after him hard."

Another source added: "He's betting everything on himself. And in classic Diddy fashion, he thinks he’s going to win."

Combs' legal team has been doing all they can to gain an advantage, even possibly lining up a doctor to testify the music mogul was not in the right state of mind when his alleged crimes went down.

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Combs' legal team have been doing all they can to gain an advantage, even possibly lining up a doctor to testify.

A Columbia professor may testify the rapper's "mental condition" could impact his guilt.

However, prosecutors have challenged this, urging the defense to give proper notice before presenting any evidence regarding the effects of drugs or alcohol on his memory or cognitive function.

Jury selection is expected to wrap up by the week's end, with opening statements scheduled for May 12.

