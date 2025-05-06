Jennifer Aniston's Home Terror: Actress Left 'Traumatized' After Intruder Breaks Into Her Bel-Air Property's Gates And Is Held at Gunpoint by Security in Shocking Home Invasion

The suspect, a man believed to be in his 70s, drove into Aniston's luxury compound before being apprehended by the actress's security team, who reportedly held him at gunpoint as they waited for the Los Angeles Police Department to arrive.

Aniston's security team is said to have dashed to the car after the crash and removed the driver from the vehicle.

They detained him during their wait for police, who subsequently arrested him.

LAPD spokesman Jeff Lee said the incident occurred at approximately 12:20PM PT and police were responding to a call about a "burglary suspect" at the residence who "ran his vehicle through the gate to the residence."