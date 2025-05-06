Your tip
Jennifer Aniston's Home Terror: Actress Left 'Traumatized' After Intruder Breaks Into Her Bel-Air Property's Gates And Is Held at Gunpoint by Security in Shocking Home Invasion

Photo of Jen Aniston
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Aniston was inside her Bel Air home when an intruder rammed through the front gates to her $21million Bel Air property.

May 6 2025, Published 8:47 a.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston has been left "traumatized" after her security held an intruder at gunpoint at her Bel Air home.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Friends' star, 56, was inside the $21million property during the terrifying ordeal, which happened just after noon on Monday.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Friends actress was not hurt and did not encounter the intruder, according to police sources.

The suspect, a man believed to be in his 70s, drove into Aniston's luxury compound before being apprehended by the actress's security team, who reportedly held him at gunpoint as they waited for the Los Angeles Police Department to arrive.

Aniston's security team is said to have dashed to the car after the crash and removed the driver from the vehicle.

They detained him during their wait for police, who subsequently arrested him.

LAPD spokesman Jeff Lee said the incident occurred at approximately 12:20PM PT and police were responding to a call about a "burglary suspect" at the residence who "ran his vehicle through the gate to the residence."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Aniston was left shaken by the incident as police are looking into whether the intruder had connections with star.

Aniston did not come into contact with the suspect, police said, and law enforcement sources said she was not hurt, but she was left shaken by the incident.

Officials said the suspect will be booked for felony damage due to the damage inflicted. It has also been reported that he did not enter the home.

A driver "approximately 70 years of age, rammed his vehicle through the gate to the residence and gained access to the property," a public information officer with the LAPD said.

"There was a security guard on the premises who was able to detain that suspect until officers arrived, at which time they took him into custody without incident."

The officer added: "The resident was home at the time."

The LAPD believes the incident may have been an accident, and an investigation into what transpired and the man's potential motives is now underway.

Insiders connected to the investigation also said the suspect's background is currently being examined.

The suspect allegedly has a minor criminal history, however, there is no indication he was specifically targeting Aniston, according to sources.

However, insiders claim the collision into her gate did not look like an accident.

It remains unclear if the suspect was going after Aniston.

Insiders revealed the driver complained of pain and was inspected by an ambulance.

The police said the man suffered back injuries in the collision and was taken to the hospital.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Aniston's security held the intruder before police arrived to arrest the suspect.

Sources said the case is now in the hands of LAPD's Threat Management Unit, a department that has previously worked on cases that have involved the actress.

They are now taking over the incident out of an abundance of caution.

Prior to the crash, the man was not being actively investigated for any matters related to The Break-Up star.

The suspect is expected to be booked for felony vandalism.

In addition to his background, his social media will also be looked at by investigators.

Aniston purchased the 8,500 square-foot Bel-Air home for $21M in 2011; the mansion was designed by Quincy Jones and completed in 1965.

It even served as the venue for Aniston's 2015 wedding to her now ex-husband, Justin Theroux.

Her mid-century home features four bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a wine cellar, pool, and a guesthouse. It also has city and ocean views, sitting on almost two acres of land.

