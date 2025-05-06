'Rude, Grouchy Lout': How 'Caddyshack' Curmudgeon Bill Murray, 74, is Turning Off EVERYONE in Hollywood With His 'Poor-Me' Act

"Bill hates run-of-the-mill interviews with straight people and only reminded people how out of touch he truly is.

"He should be grateful he didn't do too much damage to yet another film in the process!"

The Friend, which costars Naomi Watts, only made a pathetic $3.1 million domestically in its opening weekend.

"The real disaster was Bill's recent press tour, which reminded mainstream Hollywood of how hopelessly over-the-hill and stuck in the past he is," said the insider.

"Bill's interview tour didn't help, especially since he was asked about his actions on Being Mortal almost every stop and offered very unsatisfactory explanations for his antics."