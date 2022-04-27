Bill Murray Rushes Through LAX, Refuses To Talk To Photographers In First Sighting Since 'Inappropriate Behavior' Scandal

Bill Murray was spotted for the first time since the actor was accused of “inappropriate behavior” on the set of a new movie, Radar has learned.

The 71-year-old Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day star was seen rushing through Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday morning as he tried to avoid several fans and reporters questioning him about the scandalous incident that reportedly took place on the set of Aziz Ansari’s debut film Being Mortal.