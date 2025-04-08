Bill Murray Defiantly Blasts Sexual Misconduct Probe Over Unwanted Kiss That Led to $100,000 Payout and Doomed One of His Movies

Murray, 74, opened up about the incident in a new interview with the New York Times.

As previously reported, a female staff member who was working on the film Being Mortal accused the Hollywood actor of behaving inappropriately with her. The film, directed by Aziz Ansari, ended up being shelved by Searchlight Pictures.

Murray said: "I don’t go too many days or weeks without thinking of what happened in Being Mortal."