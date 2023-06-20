Kelis and Bill Murray Bonded Over Tragedy, Actor is 'Besotted' With 'Milkshake' Hitmaker: Sources
Kelis and Bill Murray bonded over tragedy and shared grief prior to romance rumors swirling, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
The Milkshake hitmaker, 43, and Ghostbusters star, 72, had fans questioning if their connection was more than platonic after he was seen during Kelis' set at the Mighty Hoopla festival in South London, just before the duo posed together for a photo backstage.
Sources with knowledge on their connection said they grew closer after opening up with each other about the loss of their partners.
Murray's ex-wife Jennifer Butler died of cancer in January 2021 at the age of 54. Kelis' husband, Mike Mora, died in March 2022 after a battle with stomach cancer. He was 37.
If the actor does want to take their relationship to the next level, an insider advised Murray to take a calm and cool approach. "Her lifestyle is set in stone," the source said. "She travels a lot, then kicks back on the farm with her kids and her livestock."
The tipster said that it's no surprise Kelis caught his eye. "Bill's totally besotted. He follows her everywhere and lays it on thick. His friends think this is grief acting out. Bill was stunned when Jennifer suddenly died," the source explained. "They had been divorced since 2008 but they were still in each other's lives because of their four sons."
The insider said that Murray is seeing the Bossy lyricist "as a second chance," but the feelings may not be mutual. "She's playing coy — but he's got to back off."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Murray and Kelis for comment.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Days ago, Kelis broke her silence on the rumors that she and Murray are an item. "Ma'am would you care to address these Bill Murray allegations?!?" one curious fan asked in the comments section of her Instagram post. "Cuz damn! What he doing with all that?!?"
"Lol no babe," Kelis replied. "I wouldn't bother at all."
"Bill got u out by here riding his wave lol," added the fan who wrote the "media is destroying y'all."
"Lol yeah maybe for now everyone's dumb and will believe anything," Kelis quipped. "But the best part is we are both blessed, rich and happy. So who's really laughing [...] now that's funny."