Kelis and Bill Murray Bonded Over Tragedy, Actor is 'Besotted' With 'Milkshake' Hitmaker: Sources

If the actor does want to take their relationship to the next level, an insider advised Murray to take a calm and cool approach. "Her lifestyle is set in stone," the source said. "She travels a lot, then kicks back on the farm with her kids and her livestock."

The tipster said that it's no surprise Kelis caught his eye. "Bill's totally besotted. He follows her everywhere and lays it on thick. His friends think this is grief acting out. Bill was stunned when Jennifer suddenly died," the source explained. "They had been divorced since 2008 but they were still in each other's lives because of their four sons."