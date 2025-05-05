Sean 'Diddy' Combs Begs for Bathroom Break and Claims He's 'Nervous' During Sex Trafficking Trial — As Disgraced Rapper Faces Decades in Prison for Alleged Sick Crimes
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is starting to see the gravity of his situation as he begged the judge for just a bit of personal time.
The 55-year-old opened up about his true feelings and state of mind to judge Arun Subramanian on the first day of his sex trafficking trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
“I’m sorry your honor, I’m a little nervous today,” Combs admitted after asking for a two-minute bathroom break 90 minutes into juror questioning.
The Bad Boy records founder, who put his gray hair on display in the Manhattan federal court, wore a blue sweater over a white button-down shirt during his appearance as he was spotted hugging his legal team upon arrival.
As many as 150 potential jurors were brought into the courtroom on Monday, May 5, with the hopes of whittling it down to 12 with six alternatives in just three days.
Combs' legal team have been doing all they can to gain an advantage, even possibly lining up a doctor to testify the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker was not in the right state of mind when his alleged crimes went down.
The doctor – said to be a Columbia professor – may testify Combs had a "mental condition bearing on the issue of guilt."
According to court documents, prosecutors filed their opposition to the line of testimony, and urged the defense to give proper notice before offering any "evidence of the effects of drugs and alcohol on a defendant's memory or cognitive function."
Combs has been at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest in September 2024, after he was charged with racketeering conspiracy, fraud or coercion, sex trafficking by force, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
The entertainer – who has already rejected several plea deals – pleaded not guilty to the charges, which carry a possible life sentence behind bars.
The producer's life began to crumble in November 2023, when ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura accused Combs of repeated physical abuse and rape in a $30million lawsuit.
He settled the case a day after the suit was filed, but that was not the end of his nightmare.
Later on, footage released to the public showed Combs attacking Ventura at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles hotel.
The shocking footage – which captured Combs kicking and dragging the singer through the hallway of the hotel – will be presented as evidence at his trial, despite pushback from his defense team.
Combs had previously claimed CNN had "altered and destroyed" the footage, an allegation the network fiercely rejected.
“CNN never altered the video and did not destroy the original copy of the footage, which was retained by the source. CNN aired the story about the video several months before Combs was arrested," they told RadarOnline.com at the time.
The defense is now trying to have a forensic video expert testify on the video, but the prosecution wants him blocked from taking the stand.
Many allegations against Combs have been made since his arrest.