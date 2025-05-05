Sean 'Diddy' Combs Begs for Bathroom Break and Claims He's 'Nervous' During Sex Trafficking Trial — As Disgraced Rapper Faces Decades in Prison for Alleged Sick Crimes

“I’m sorry your honor, I’m a little nervous today,” Combs admitted after asking for a two-minute bathroom break 90 minutes into juror questioning.

The Bad Boy records founder, who put his gray hair on display in the Manhattan federal court, wore a blue sweater over a white button-down shirt during his appearance as he was spotted hugging his legal team upon arrival.

As many as 150 potential jurors were brought into the courtroom on Monday, May 5, with the hopes of whittling it down to 12 with six alternatives in just three days.