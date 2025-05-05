Beyoncé’s Fan Demands $700 Refund After Massive 'Cowboy Carter Tour' Disaster — 'Worst Concert Experience of My Life'

A disappointed Beyoncé fan has demanded a $700 refund after attending the singer's Cowboy Carter tour claiming it was the "worst concert experience" of their lifetime, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Since kicking off the tour on April 25 at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, Beyonce, 43, has faced backlash over blunders, empty seats and the singer's song choices.

Source: MEGA The fan paid $350 each for two tickets to Beyoncé's Los Angeles show.

The disgruntled fan claimed their show at SoFi Stadium wasn't worth the hefty cost – and now wants their money back. Issues that plagued the evening included poor quality sound and an unexpectedly bad view from their seats. They told the Daily Mail: "It turned out to be a waste of money."

Source: MEGA The disappointed fan said the concert turned out to be 'a waste of money.'

While tickets were going for a shockingly low $20 mere hours before the concert kicked off, the fan opted to skip the nosebleeds and paid $350 each for two tickets in the first elevated section so they could get a good view of the Texas Hold 'Em singer on stage. They explained: "I wanted to be close to the action and had been advised that these would be better than floor seats because I'd get an amazing view of Bey's blockbuster stage production. "I was confident I'd found two of the best seats in the house."

Source: MEGA The fan's seats ended up being in an obstructed view section, though they claimed their ticket did not reflect that when they made the purchase.

The $700 cost was steep, but the fan felt the price was justified to be able to see the Grammy winner on her 10th stadium tour. They added: "I couldn't believe that I'd spent $700 for me and my friend to see Bey live, but she is the most awarded artist in Grammy history and has been lauded as the greatest performer to ever grace the stage." Unfortunately, as the pair made their way to their seats, their excitement quickly turned to disappointment when they saw the view, or lack thereof, $700 bought them.

They continued: "Not only was there gigantic scaffolding in front of me blocking half the stage, right next to it was some kind of huge box-shaped structure with people on top that blocked another chunk of my view. "Surely there was some mistake?" The fan noted they researched their section on Ticketmaster and third-party sites beforehand, adding: "I frantically checked my tickets again to see if there had been some mention of an obstructed view that I'd missed, (but) there wasn't. "I felt completely bamboozled."

Source: MEGA The fan noted some people complained and were moved to a different section, but they were unable to change seats.

As an avid concertgoer, the fan said they were stunned there was no disclaimer given about the obstructed view from their seats, noting: "They always warn you about obstructed views and the ticket price usually reflects that." They continued: "I’d just traveled an hour (don’t even ask me how much the Uber cost!) and spent $700 for me and my friend to watch Beyoncé on a TV that was smaller than the screens some people have in their home theater." Making matters worse was the number of empty seats in the "sold out" section.