WATCH: Beyoncé Suffers Terrifying Stage Malfunction During Failed Cowboy Carter Tour Leaving Fans in 'Tears' — 'Someone Is Getting Fired'

As part of the tour, the 43-year-old referenced her 2023 Renaissance tour by bringing out a pair of giant robot arms while she sang Cozy. She debuted the technology during the last tour to much fanfare.

The robot arms hold giant squares that when placed perfectly around Beyoncé make her look framed like a painting. At least, that's what is supposed to happen.

During the second night of her new tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, her stage crew apparently forgot to mark the spot she needed to stand on to pull off the effect.

Without the correct place to stand, the large arms could have knocked into her, injuring her or worse.