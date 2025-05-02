WATCH: Beyoncé Suffers Terrifying Stage Malfunction During Failed Cowboy Carter Tour Leaving Fans in 'Tears' — 'Someone Is Getting Fired'
Beyonce's behind-the-scenes troubles on her just-launched Cowboy Carter tour have crept on stage as well, after the singer found herself in real danger during one segment.
The Queen Bey was nearly attacked by her own props when stagehands forgot to mark a safe spot for her to stand, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
As part of the tour, the 43-year-old referenced her 2023 Renaissance tour by bringing out a pair of giant robot arms while she sang Cozy. She debuted the technology during the last tour to much fanfare.
The robot arms hold giant squares that when placed perfectly around Beyoncé make her look framed like a painting. At least, that's what is supposed to happen.
During the second night of her new tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, her stage crew apparently forgot to mark the spot she needed to stand on to pull off the effect.
Without the correct place to stand, the large arms could have knocked into her, injuring her or worse.
In video shared online, fans can see the moment Beyoncé realized the mark was missing. As the song heated up, the Halo hitmaker frantically looked around on the ground for the missing spot.
A stagehand rushed out to reposition one of the robots, while Beyoncé looked offstage with pure terror on her face. Fortunately, her approximation proved to be close enough, as the robot frames were able to do their job.
Fans flooded social media with reaction to the near mishap.
"You had one job," one person tweeted about the stage crew. "Somebody on Beyoncé's production team forgot to mark her spot so she could safely do her routine between two robots."
Another remarked: Putting Beyoncé in danger mid performance with your negligence is insane work."
While a third detailed: "You can tell she was anticipating the one in front of her to potentially hit her because when it came in front of her face, the way she put her hand up ... it almost struck her..."
As one person simply noted: "Someone is definitely losing their job after the performance is over."
Sherri Papini STILL Claims She Was 'Tortured and Chained to a Wall' — as She Takes Lie Detector Test 9 Years After Fake Kidnapping Landed Her Behind Bars
Beyoncé's new tour is off to a rocky start after ticket sales never materialized.
At the Texas Hold 'Em singer's opening night at SoFi Stadium, photos and videos of hundreds of empty seats went viral. It was later reported nearly 4,000 tickets were still for sale mere hours before the Grammy award winner was set to take the stage.
When Beyoncé's tour was announced in February, excitement was quickly deflated when fans saw how expensive the tickets were going for.
Fans slammed Beyoncé for charging hundreds to thousands of dollars per ticket. But last week, remaining tickets were selling for as low as $20.
One box office analyst suggest economic factors may be at play, as many fans spent heavily on her last tour just two years ago, not to mention those high-priced Taylor Swift tickets.
The poor reception to her newest album didn't help either.
"Her fanbase did not like Cowboy Carter, they were not impressed," a music industry insider told us. "They just blew their wad seeing her two years ago and in Taylor tickets… Bad economics right now."