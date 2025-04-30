Cowboy Carter Tour In Shambles: Beyoncé Ripped For 'Tone-Deaf and Disgusting' Performance During Show — And Now Fans Are Demanding a 'Refund'
Beyoncé has found herself in the middle of a Star Spangled Scandal.
The pop powerhouse sparked outrage after performing The Star-Spangled Banner on opening night of her Cowboy Carter tour, with furious fans demanding refunds over the divisive anthem choice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Social media exploded with divided reactions after Beyoncé, 43, added the disputed American anthem to her setlist.
Some applauded her, while others slammed the "tone-deaf" display of patriotism – especially during Donald Trump's presidency.
One person said: "No shade, but with everything going on in our country right now this feels like the last song we should be singing."
A second wrote: "Hell nah. All the Black people in the crowd need to request a refund immediately."
A third raged: "Singing the national anthem while our country commits atrocity after atrocity to the Middle East and global south. Going on a tour using Americana aesthetics especially during a time like this… disgusting actually. tone deaf as f--- or she literally just doesn’t care."
"All this during Trump's administration…. So weird and tone deaf," a fourth noted.
Someone else believed "Beyoncé should partially refund everyone" and "should recognize the state the world is in."
Beyoncé launched her highly anticipated Cowboy Carter tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday night.
Over the next few months, she'll be hitting cities across the U.S. and Europe before wrapping up in Las Vegas on July 26.
But amidst the glitz and glamour, a sweet moment stole the show when she introduced her rarely-seen daughter Rumi, 7, alongside 13-year-old Blue Ivy.
Despite the excitement, rumors have been swirling about a potential flop tour – with reports of struggling ticket sales even after she snagged her first-ever Grammy for Album of the Year.
Over 3,000 seats remained unsold at SoFi Stadium on Monday, according to Ticketmaster’s seating maps.
After Beyoncé announced her tour in February, fans quickly lashed out at the sky-high ticket prices – with some ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars.
But just last week, one fan spotted resale tickets in the nosebleeds for as low as $20.
They wrote: "Due to its low demand, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour tickets ($20) are now cheaper than a McDonald's Minecraft meal ($21.39)."
Another fan pointed out some seats for the SoFi Stadium show were going for $27, although they have since increased to $37 for the cheapest seats.
Someone replied to the post: "WHAT A FLOP!!"
Despite the speculation, however, the tour's promoter, Live Nation, confirmed in a statement to Billboard that Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour is 94 percent sold out across all dates.
And it might not be sky-high ticket prices keeping fans away – some are pointing to Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s ties to disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs as the real reason behind the tour trouble.
The disgraced rapper is currently sitting in a Brooklyn detention center as he awaits his May 5 trial for charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who have been married since 2008 and share three children, were dragged into Diddy's ongoing legal woes in December when a lawsuit accused Jay-Z of raping a 13-year-old in 2000 alongside Combs. He vehemently denied the allegation.
The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice by the alleged victim's attorney two months later in wha Jay-Z hailed a "victory."