Cowboy Carter Tour In Shambles: Beyoncé Ripped For 'Tone-Deaf and Disgusting' Performance During Show — And Now Fans Are Demanding a 'Refund'

The pop powerhouse sparked outrage after performing The Star-Spangled Banner on opening night of her Cowboy Carter tour, with furious fans demanding refunds over the divisive anthem choice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Beyoncé has found herself in the middle of a Star Spangled Scandal.

Some applauded her, while others slammed the "tone-deaf" display of patriotism – especially during Donald Trump 's presidency.

Social media exploded with divided reactions after Beyoncé, 43, added the disputed American anthem to her setlist.

One person said: "No shade, but with everything going on in our country right now this feels like the last song we should be singing."

A second wrote: "Hell nah. All the Black people in the crowd need to request a refund immediately."

A third raged: "Singing the national anthem while our country commits atrocity after atrocity to the Middle East and global south. Going on a tour using Americana aesthetics especially during a time like this… disgusting actually. tone deaf as f--- or she literally just doesn’t care."