Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Beyonce Knowles

Could It Bey Over? Beyoncé’s Tour In Chaos As Tickets For Flop Cowboy Carter Shows Struggle To Sell — As Links With Shamed Rapper Diddy Take A Toll

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Beyonce has struggled to sell tickets for her Cowboy Carter tour amid complaints of high ticket prices and links with disgraced rapper Diddy.

April 29 2025, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Beyoncé's star power could be on the wane amid claims she's struggling to sell out her new Cowboy Carter tour.

RadarOnline.com can reveal swaths of empty seats were still available hours before her opening night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday evening.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The diva kickstarted her tour at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium on Monday night.

Article continues below advertisement

From there, the pop superstar will perform across the U.S. and Europe before closing out in Las Vegas on July 26.

But there were more than 3,000 seats available at SoFi Stadium last week, with huge numbers still available mere moments before she took the stage on Monday night, according to seat maps on Ticketmaster.

The diva and husband Jay-Z are blaming resellers — who are selling tickets for sky-high prices — but hopeful fans will fill seats if the costs are slashed on the day.

There's been much speculation in recent weeks that Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour has seemingly failed to drum up excitement.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Beyonce and Jay-Z blamed poor ticket sales on resellers hiking up prices.

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly after the Single Ladies singer announced her tour in February, fans quickly complained about the jaw-dropping prices of tickets, which ranged from hundreds to even thousands of dollars.

But last week, one fan claimed to have found resale tickets in the nosebleed section of the star's SoFi Stadium show for as low as $20.

They then compared it to the cost of one of the limited edition Minecraft Movie Big Mac Meals from McDonald's, which was around the same price point.

"Due to its low demand, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour tickets ($20) are now cheaper than a McDonald's Minecraft meal ($21.39)," they wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Another fan pointed out some seats for the SoFi Stadium show were going for $27, although they have since increased to $37 for the cheapest seats.

"LMAO WHAT A FLOP!!" one user replied to the post.

"As a Beyhive, I'm really happy that this happened, because the prices were absolutely ridiculous in the first place," another fan wrote.

Despite the speculation, however, the tour's promoter, Live Nation, confirmed in a statement to Billboard that Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour is 94 percent sold out across all dates.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Beyonce will also tour Europe before finishing off her high-profile shows in Las Vegas.

Article continues below advertisement

Perhaps it's not high ticket prices or resellers that have deterred fans from attending, but rather the A-list couple's connection to disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The rapper is currently sitting in a Brooklyn detention center as he awaits his May 5 trial for charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He denies the claims.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who have been married since 2008 and share three children, were dragged into Diddy's ongoing legal woes in December when a lawsuit accused Jay-Z of raping a 13-year-old in 2000 alongside Diddy. He vehemently denied the allegation.

The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice by the alleged victim's attorney two months later in what Jay-Z hailed a "victory."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
stus image templates

Secret Pain Behind Billy Ray Cyrus And Elizabeth Hurley's Shock Romance As Couple Has 'No Plans' To Unite Families After Years Of 'Personal Struggles'

Split photos of Teddi Mellencamp.

Teddi Mellencamp's Brave Cancer Fight: 'RHOBH' Alum Shows Off Gruesome Scars From Brain Surgery After Revealing 'Every Tumor Has Shrunk or Disappeared'

Article continues below advertisement
real reason diddy delay sex trafficking trial astrological timing
Source: MEGA

Beyonce's links with Diddy have also impacted sales, according to reports.

But that hasn't stopped those close to the Halo singer from worrying that her husband's former association with the disgraced rapper may be having an effect on her low ticket sales.

An insider said: "Beyoncé isn't worried about her fans not supporting her, but some close to her are concerned about how casual listeners may have responded to the association with Diddy.

"Beyoncé and Jay-Z see him as a thing of the past, so it is irritating to some extent that being associated with him may have affected her ticket sales."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.