Could It Bey Over? Beyoncé’s Tour In Chaos As Tickets For Flop Cowboy Carter Shows Struggle To Sell — As Links With Shamed Rapper Diddy Take A Toll
Beyoncé's star power could be on the wane amid claims she's struggling to sell out her new Cowboy Carter tour.
RadarOnline.com can reveal swaths of empty seats were still available hours before her opening night at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday evening.
From there, the pop superstar will perform across the U.S. and Europe before closing out in Las Vegas on July 26.
But there were more than 3,000 seats available at SoFi Stadium last week, with huge numbers still available mere moments before she took the stage on Monday night, according to seat maps on Ticketmaster.
The diva and husband Jay-Z are blaming resellers — who are selling tickets for sky-high prices — but hopeful fans will fill seats if the costs are slashed on the day.
There's been much speculation in recent weeks that Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour has seemingly failed to drum up excitement.
Shortly after the Single Ladies singer announced her tour in February, fans quickly complained about the jaw-dropping prices of tickets, which ranged from hundreds to even thousands of dollars.
But last week, one fan claimed to have found resale tickets in the nosebleed section of the star's SoFi Stadium show for as low as $20.
They then compared it to the cost of one of the limited edition Minecraft Movie Big Mac Meals from McDonald's, which was around the same price point.
"Due to its low demand, Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour tickets ($20) are now cheaper than a McDonald's Minecraft meal ($21.39)," they wrote.
Another fan pointed out some seats for the SoFi Stadium show were going for $27, although they have since increased to $37 for the cheapest seats.
"LMAO WHAT A FLOP!!" one user replied to the post.
"As a Beyhive, I'm really happy that this happened, because the prices were absolutely ridiculous in the first place," another fan wrote.
Despite the speculation, however, the tour's promoter, Live Nation, confirmed in a statement to Billboard that Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour is 94 percent sold out across all dates.
Perhaps it's not high ticket prices or resellers that have deterred fans from attending, but rather the A-list couple's connection to disgraced music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs.
The rapper is currently sitting in a Brooklyn detention center as he awaits his May 5 trial for charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. He denies the claims.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who have been married since 2008 and share three children, were dragged into Diddy's ongoing legal woes in December when a lawsuit accused Jay-Z of raping a 13-year-old in 2000 alongside Diddy. He vehemently denied the allegation.
The lawsuit was dismissed with prejudice by the alleged victim's attorney two months later in what Jay-Z hailed a "victory."
Secret Pain Behind Billy Ray Cyrus And Elizabeth Hurley's Shock Romance As Couple Has 'No Plans' To Unite Families After Years Of 'Personal Struggles'
But that hasn't stopped those close to the Halo singer from worrying that her husband's former association with the disgraced rapper may be having an effect on her low ticket sales.
An insider said: "Beyoncé isn't worried about her fans not supporting her, but some close to her are concerned about how casual listeners may have responded to the association with Diddy.
"Beyoncé and Jay-Z see him as a thing of the past, so it is irritating to some extent that being associated with him may have affected her ticket sales."