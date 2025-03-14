EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour Set for DISASTER As Fans Warn She Has 'Priced Them Out' of Gigs — After RnB Sensation's Marriage to Jay-Z Was Rumored to Have 'Hit the Rocks' Over False Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Joint Rape' Slur

Music diva Beyoncé is facing playing to venues with ranks of empty seats during her Cowboy Carter tour as fans stay home and count their cash.

She has sold out just three of 30 dates across world, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Fans have hit out at sky-high ticket prices and the fact that many are still watching their cash after splurging big on Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour.

It's another blow for the diva after her husband Jay-Z was dragged into the Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex scandal.