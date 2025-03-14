EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour Set for DISASTER As Fans Warn She Has 'Priced Them Out' of Gigs — After RnB Sensation's Marriage to Jay-Z Was Rumored to Have 'Hit the Rocks' Over False Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Joint Rape' Slur
Music diva Beyoncé is facing playing to venues with ranks of empty seats during her Cowboy Carter tour as fans stay home and count their cash.
She has sold out just three of 30 dates across world, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fans have hit out at sky-high ticket prices and the fact that many are still watching their cash after splurging big on Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour.
It's another blow for the diva after her husband Jay-Z was dragged into the Sean 'Diddy' Combs sex scandal.
The singer is struggling to shift tickets to her massively-hyped tour as they have a starting cost of $125 – rising sharply into the thousands of dollars for VIP spots.
Her hubby Jay's accuser has now dropped the rape claims against him after being caught of tape saying they never happened, and is being counter-sued by the rap legend – but that is not helping his wife's concert conundrum.
The sluggish sales come despite her new album’s success, topping the country charts and earning her a Grammy for Album of the Year.
And the issue is particularly noticeable in the U.K. where seller Ticketmaster anticipated a rush for tickets that never materialized.
In the U.S., economic factors may be at play, as many fans spent heavily on her last tour and on Taylor Swift tickets.
"Her fanbase did not like Cowboy Carter, they were not impressed,” a music industry insider told us. “They just blew their wad seeing her two years ago and in Taylor tickets… Bad economics right now."
Beyoncé, 43, won three major Grammy Awards last month Cowboy Carter, which was notably snubbed by the Country Music Awards.
When the powerhouse singer announced her Cowboy Carter Tour, Nashville, a key city in country music, was absent from the lineup.
Her last performance there was in July 2023 during the Renaissance Tour.
The upcoming tour will include stops in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Houston, and Chicago.
She may end up like Justin Timberlake – who played to just 11,000 fans at the end of his Forget Tomorrow world tour.
One critic on X sneered about her eye-wateringly pricey tickets: "Maybe if they weren’t 300 bucks for a f------ nose bleed in select cities people can’t get to travel to because of the economy they would sell better. I love her but those prices are KILLING me."
Another critic raged: "It’s just not the time nor the album to force into a tour. Her team definitely is greedy and NOT reading the room right now," another wrote.
It comes as furious Jay-Z is now gunning for the woman who smeared him.
The rapper has turned the tables on the unnamed woman who just last month decided to drop her sexual assault lawsuit against him and Combs.
But the damage already done to Jay-Z's marriage may be lasting.
Despite the anonymous accuser, known as Jane Doe in her filing, dropping her lawsuit, Jay-Z – whose real name is Shawn Carter – said he continues to face backlash and even death threats over her "malicious and fictitious" claim, which he has vehemently denied.
The 55-year-old superstar filed a lawsuit against Jane Doe and her attorneys, Anthony Buzbee and David Fortney, calling her original filing "false, malicious, strategically and tactically calculated and timed to inflict maximum pain and suffering on Mr. Carter."
The lawsuit went on in a tirade against the attorneys to slam them as "soullessly motivated by greed," and said they acted "in abject disregard of the truth" and "the most fundamental precepts of human decency."