Trump And Melania's Marriage Had 'A Sudden Shift': How The Couple Renewed The 'Spark' In Their 'Solid' Relationship After Years of Awkward Interactions At Public Events
Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, are feeling romantic again, at least based off their latest public events where the two looked very much into each other.
Both Donald and Melania turned heads with their appearance in Rome over the weekend as they showed off some PDA despite it not being the usual occurrence in their relationship – and it's a sign that things are back to being hot and heavy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During their trip in Rome, the two were seen holding hands and laughing with one another, and the couple – who tied the knot in 2005 – even topped it off with a kiss.
And while the outing was all smiles, one insider believes the president is leaning on his wife as he nears 80 years old.
"There is a possibility that he is reaching for Melania for both emotional and physical stability... the president is getting older. His gait is not as steady," the source told Daily Mail.
They added: "This is a solid partnership. They have been married 20 years, there is a synergy between them."
Amid his controversial second term as president, the 78-year-old has been hit hard over his decisions on tariffs – with Amazon hitting back – as well as his policies on the war in Ukraine.
The source said: "The president has had a difficult few weeks. Melania provides an oasis because she remains above and outside the political fray."
The apparent increase of romance is a welcoming change for the pair, especially after their previous "cold" appearances sparked a "Free Melania" campaign, with others claiming they spotted signs the First Lady was in trouble.
"The narrative that Melania is a hostage in this marriage is a liberal fantasy that someone like her cannot be that close to someone like him," another insider said, adding the campaign was "patronizing."
The source continued: "It's very diminishing to her to say that she is caught. These faux concerns are always couched in terms of sympathy, but they really diminish her agency and render her an un-powerful women."
The campaign was kicked off after numerous head-turning outings, including Donald's first inauguration ceremony, during which Melania showed off her smile to her husband, only for her face to completely drop as soon as he turned back around.
In 2020, Melania was captured pulling her hand away from Donald as they walked off stage at the final presidential debate.
At one point, the pair were said to be sleeping in separate bedrooms, as a friend claimed "They spend very little to no time together.” However, the new source said the sleeping arrangements were "not indicative of an unhappy marriage."
They said: "They ate dinner together every night, though they did not share a bedroom. Trump slept in a room adjacent to the yellow oval room..."
Amid the noise of drama in their marriage, Melania took to her 2024 self-titled memoir to respond to the "false narrative (that) been perpetuated since the beginning of the campaign, and it was disheartening to see how eager people were to believe in it."
Despite her comments, RadarOnline.com previously revealed the 55-year-old made strict demands regarding their marriage.
"... It was no secret that Donald stayed in the White House master suite and Melania occupied a two-room suite on the third floor during their first-go round there," a source said at the time.
"They'll now basically go back to something along those very same lines – if not in the very same rooms... To put it succinctly, Melania finds Donald revolting."