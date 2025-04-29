Jeff Bezos 'BETRAYS' Trump and Leaves Him Fuming as Amazon Set to 'Show Customers the Tariff Cost of Each Item' — White House Rages Over 'Hostile' Act

Donald Trump and Jeff Bezos' friendship may now be crashing and burning after it was reported Amazon is set to show consumers just how much the new tariffs cost next to the price tag for items. The new report is said to have set off Trump and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who lost her mind during a conference on Tuesday, April 29, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Trump is not so happy with the Amazon boss' reported decision.

During the briefing, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was asked about Amazon's decision – first reported by Punchbowl News – however, Bessent was not able to answer as Leavitt quickly interjected and claimed she had just spoken to the President about the bombshell. "'This is a hostile and political act by Amazon," the 27-year-old raged. "Why didn't Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?" She then accused Bezos and Amazon of "partnering with a Chinese propaganda arm," before urging citizens to "buy American." Leavitt also danced around the answer when she was directly asked if the wealthy business was "still a Trump supporter."

BREAKING: In a bizarre moment, Karoline Leavitt is told Amazon will begin to show consumers the tariff cost next to the price, and she says, "This is a hostile and political act by Amazon."



The White House thinks informing consumers is "hostile." Wow. pic.twitter.com/Zj0ZZ5SYgl — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) April 29, 2025

"I will not speak to the president's relationship with Bezos, but I will tell you that this is a certainly a hostile and political action by Amazon," she said. Trump was also said to be left seething over Bezos' apparent move, as two senior White House officials told CNN he called the billionaire to let him know how upset he was. "Of course he was pissed," the source said, "Why should a multibillion dollar company pass off costs to consumers?"

However, a spokesperson with Amazon made clear they have not yet decided to post tariff costs on their website, but confirmed they had explored the idea. They explained: "The team that runs our ultra low cost Amazon Haul store considered the idea of listing import charges on certain products. This was never approved and (is) not going to happen." Users on X were quick to comment on Leavitt's harsh words, as one person reacted: "We went from a government of 'the more you know' to a government that doesn't want to protect the American consumer so much they don't want them educated so they can't find out."

Source: MEGA Bezos – here next to Kash Patel – was said to have heard it from Trump over the phone.

Article continues below advertisement

Another said: "Good, they should. Inform people how bad they’re being screwed by tariffs," as one predicted, "Things are going to get very ugly when everyone starts doing this." The 78-year-old's tariffs hike has not gone over well with many people – especially with the wealthy and elite – after he revealed his plan for a 10 percent "baseline" tariff, which will impact all of US imports except items from Mexico and Canada. The hikes rocked the stock market and hit Bezos hard, with his net worth cut down by $30.9billion at the time. Trump's close pal Elon Musk also suffered, losing $27billion off his total net worth.

Source: MEGA White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the reported move a 'hostile' decision.

However, on April 9, Trump seemed to have a change of heart following the backlash as he announced a 90-day pause on the price increase, but still doubled-down on the hike for China after they showed a "lack of respect." The controversial politician claimed he had been thinking about the surprising pause for "a period of time. I would say this morning. Over the last few days, I’ve been thinking about it.” Leavitt also backed him up, and called Trump's plan was all just the “art of the deal."