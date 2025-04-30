Kim Kardashian's Paris Nightmare Returns: Inside The Horrific Robbery That Had The Reality Star 'Bound, Gagged, Mentally Preparing To Be Raped AND BEGGING For Her Life'
The trial of Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery case will wrap up on May 23 – but the terrifying trauma from that night will stay with her for life.
Over the years, Kardashian has tearfully relived the nightmare October 2016 heist, detailing how she was gagged, left begging for her life, and certain she wouldn’t survive the brutal 2 AM attack, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The explosive trial of 10 suspects behind the heist began this week, with three defendants having already taken the stand on Tuesday in what’s been called France's "biggest robbery in decades."
In the early hours of October 3, 2016, during Paris Fashion Week, Kim was robbed at her Hôtel de Pourtalès apartment by two masked men posing as police officers.
After overpowering a guard, they bound her and stole $10 million in jewelry, including a $4 million diamond ring from then-husband Kanye West.
Kim, 44, was alone during the robbery, with three men serving as lookouts in the lobby while two others went upstairs to rob her.
The Hulu star flew out just hours after the ordeal, but since then, she's shared the shocking details of what really happened – specifically to sisters Khloe and Kourtney on an episode of E's Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Explaining how she feared she would be raped and killed, Kim said: "Then (one of the armed men) duct tapes my face, my mouth, to get me to not yell or anything, and then he grabs my legs and I wasn't – I had no clothes on under (my robe) – and he pulled me towards him at the front of the bed and I thought, 'Okay, this is the moment. They are going to rape me.'"
She added, through tears: "And I fully mentally prepped myself, and then he didn't and he duct-taped my legs together.
"Then they had the gun up to me and I just knew that was the moment they are just totally going to shoot me in the head.
"I just prayed Kourtney was going to have a normal life after she sees my dead body on the bed."
During an appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman in 2020, the Skims founder further detailed the traumatic experience.
She said: "(The robber) grabbed me, and I was wearing a robe, and I wasn't wearing anything under it. I was like, 'Okay, this is the time I'm going to get raped. Just deal, it's going to happen. Just prepare yourself.'"
Clearly emotional, she added: "I kept on looking at the concierge because I didn't know who he was. I'm like, what is happening? Are we going to die?
"Just tell him I have children, I have babies, I have a husband, I have a family, I have to get home. Tell them take anything – I'll never say I saw them, take everything."
Kim then admitted she suffered from major anxiety after the shocking incident.
She said: "I definitely took a year where I got really paranoid of people knowing my whereabouts.
"I didn't even want to go to a restaurant, because I thought someone will know I'm at this restaurant. They'll take a picture, they'll send it, they'll know my house is open, they'll know that my kids are there.
"I was just really scared of everything. I can't sleep at night unless there's half a dozen security guards at my house, and that has just become my reality, and that's okay."
Eleven people, including a woman, were ultimately charged with plotting and executing the crime – though one suspect is already deceased.
On Tuesday, two of the "Grandpa Robbers," aged in their 60s and 70s, took the stand, along with the youngest defendant, Gary Madar, 35.
Six jurors were chosen on Monday, with three magistrates overseeing the trial.
Kim is set to testify in the robbery case on May 13, and the trial is expected to run until May 23.