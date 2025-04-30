Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian's Paris Nightmare Returns: Inside The Horrific Robbery That Had The Reality Star 'Bound, Gagged, Mentally Preparing To Be Raped AND BEGGING For Her Life'

Split photo of trial and Kim Kardashian.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian has detailed the horrific night in Paris she feared for her life as she was robbed of millions.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 30 2025, Published 11:51 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The trial of Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery case will wrap up on May 23 – but the terrifying trauma from that night will stay with her for life.

Over the years, Kardashian has tearfully relived the nightmare October 2016 heist, detailing how she was gagged, left begging for her life, and certain she wouldn’t survive the brutal 2 AM attack, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

The explosive trial of 10 suspects behind the heist began this week, with three defendants having already taken the stand on Tuesday in what’s been called France's "biggest robbery in decades."

In the early hours of October 3, 2016, during Paris Fashion Week, Kim was robbed at her Hôtel de Pourtalès apartment by two masked men posing as police officers.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian paris robbery jewelry heist
Source: MEGA

The explosive trial kicked off this week and is expected to wrap up on May 23.

Article continues below advertisement

After overpowering a guard, they bound her and stole $10 million in jewelry, including a $4 million diamond ring from then-husband Kanye West.

Kim, 44, was alone during the robbery, with three men serving as lookouts in the lobby while two others went upstairs to rob her.

Article continues below advertisement

The Hulu star flew out just hours after the ordeal, but since then, she's shared the shocking details of what really happened – specifically to sisters Khloe and Kourtney on an episode of E's Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Explaining how she feared she would be raped and killed, Kim said: "Then (one of the armed men) duct tapes my face, my mouth, to get me to not yell or anything, and then he grabs my legs and I wasn't – I had no clothes on under (my robe) – and he pulled me towards him at the front of the bed and I thought, 'Okay, this is the moment. They are going to rape me.'"

She added, through tears: "And I fully mentally prepped myself, and then he didn't and he duct-taped my legs together.

Article continues below advertisement

"Then they had the gun up to me and I just knew that was the moment they are just totally going to shoot me in the head.

"I just prayed Kourtney was going to have a normal life after she sees my dead body on the bed."

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian paris robbery jewelry heist
Source: E! Entertainment

Kim previously opened up about the horrifying robbery in an episode of Keeping Up with The Kardashians

Article continues below advertisement

The burglars moved Kim to the bathroom tub before fleeing. She then called sister Kourtney, who was out with sister Kendall, followed by her mom, Kris.

Kourtney, Kendall, and Kris later described seeing a visibly shaken Kim.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian paris robbery jewelry heist
Source: MEGA

Three men already took the stand on Tuesday, and Kim is set to testify on May 13.

Article continues below advertisement

During an appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman in 2020, the Skims founder further detailed the traumatic experience.

She said: "(The robber) grabbed me, and I was wearing a robe, and I wasn't wearing anything under it. I was like, 'Okay, this is the time I'm going to get raped. Just deal, it's going to happen. Just prepare yourself.'"

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Clearly emotional, she added: "I kept on looking at the concierge because I didn't know who he was. I'm like, what is happening? Are we going to die?

"Just tell him I have children, I have babies, I have a husband, I have a family, I have to get home. Tell them take anything – I'll never say I saw them, take everything."

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian robbery suspect died suddenly weeks before trial
Source: MEGA

The reality star admitted she feared she would be raped and killed during the 2am heist.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim then admitted she suffered from major anxiety after the shocking incident.

She said: "I definitely took a year where I got really paranoid of people knowing my whereabouts.

"I didn't even want to go to a restaurant, because I thought someone will know I'm at this restaurant. They'll take a picture, they'll send it, they'll know my house is open, they'll know that my kids are there.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman Told to 'Stay Away' From Best Pal Ryan Reynolds and his Wife Blake Lively to 'Protect His Reputation' Amid Justin Baldoni Row After he Reunited with Couple on Red Carpet

Photo of George Clooney and Amal

SPECIAL REPORT: How George & Amal Clooney's 10-Year Marriage is 'At a Crossroads' as Major Cracks Begin to Show

Article continues below advertisement
Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was just really scared of everything. I can't sleep at night unless there's half a dozen security guards at my house, and that has just become my reality, and that's okay."

Eleven people, including a woman, were ultimately charged with plotting and executing the crime – though one suspect is already deceased.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian paris robbery jewelry heist trial
Source: MEGA

Kim left Paris just hours after the robbery took place, but the anxiety from that night has stayed with her.

On Tuesday, two of the "Grandpa Robbers," aged in their 60s and 70s, took the stand, along with the youngest defendant, Gary Madar, 35.

Six jurors were chosen on Monday, with three magistrates overseeing the trial.

Kim is set to testify in the robbery case on May 13, and the trial is expected to run until May 23.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.