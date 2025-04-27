Kim Kardashian Robbery Suspect 'Died Suddenly' Weeks Before He Was Scheduled to Go on Trial

The suspected criminal was reportedly a leading figure in the Paris criminal underworld and was previously convicted of handling stolen goods, forgery, and robbery.

He was due to go on trial on Monday, alongside ten others accused of a variety of charges linked to the 2016 "robbery and kidnap" of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star by "an organised gang".

Authorities were initially left in the dark about Baum-Gertner's death until an official issued a court communication on March 14 naming him as the fourth key defendant due to appear in court next week.

The French Justice Ministry note said his crimes were "to the detriment of Ms Kim Kardashian", who will fly into Paris from Los Angeles to give evidence as the star witness for the prosecution.