Kim Kardashian
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kim's Paris Court Battle — How Kardashian Is 'Ready to Make Those Who Doubted Her' Over The $10Million Heist 'Pay The Consequences' After Years Of Being Called A Liar

Split photo of Kim Kardashian and her
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian was previously met with critics who called her Paris robbery a 'hoax.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 29 2025, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

April 29 2025, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian is finally ready to crush the doubters who believed her Paris robbery was nothing more than a staged drama, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The high-profile trial of 10 suspects involved in the 2016 jewelry heist targeting the reality star kicked off this week, with three defendants testifying in what's been dubbed the country's biggest robbery in decades.

kim kardashian paris heist robbery consequence court trial
Source: MEGA

The Hulu star was robbed of millions in 2016 while staying alone in her rented apartment in Paris.

In the early hours of October 3, 2016, during Paris Fashion Week, Kardashian was robbed in her rented apartment at the Hôtel de Pourtalès by two men dressed as police officers and wearing masks.

After overpowering a guard, they bound her hands and feet, leaving her in the bathtub before making off with around $10million worth of jewelry – including a $4 million diamond engagement ring from then-husband Kanye West.

kim kardashian paris heist robbery consequence court trial
Source: MEGA

The high-profile trial kicked off this week, with three people taking the stand out of the 10 suspects.

Kim was alone during the heist, with three men serving as lookouts in the lobby while two others went upstairs to rob her.

Eleven people, including a woman, were charged with plotting and executing the crime – though one suspect is already deceased.

At the time, many believed it to be a "hoax." One insider explained: "There are a lot of unanswered questions. For example, Kim's apartment has a huge steel door that locks from the inside, so how did the thieves get in?"

They added: "Kim also said the burglars were dressed as policemen, but also wore ski masks – that doesn't make sense."

The source also expressed suspicion about the fact that the residence, while ransacked, looked like a staged crime scene, saying: "Clothes and other items were strewn about, but nothing was broken, even though Kim had been tackled and tied up."

It was reported after the thieves left, Kardashian wiggled free of the cable ties she'd been bound with, removed the duck tape from her mouth, and ran to the balcony to scream for help.

But this was all questioned, with the source asking: "There was no one else in these luxury apartments who was woken up by all that commotion?"

kim kardashian paris heist robbery consequence court trial
Source: MEGA

Many people questioned Kardashian's story, including how she freed herself from zip ties.

They also noted: "Anyone who's tried to break out of a cable tie knows that it's almost impossible; you have to cut it.

"How careless were these guys, that they didn't even make sure that Kim's bindings were tight?"

And just how lucky, sources asked, were the assailants that this was perhaps the only period when Kardashian's omnipresent security force wasn't around?

Former Kardashian bodyguard Steven Stanulis even told OK!: "I doubt it's coincidence that the bad guys were there at the right time."

Despite the numerous doubts over the traumatizing ordeal, the steadfast reality star never backed down.

At the time of the robbery, tipsters said: "Kim is furious at suggestions that she staged the robbery.

"She filed the lawsuit to send the message loud and clear that she was telling the truth, and anyone who dares say otherwise will pay the consequences."

The reality star felt doubly justified in taking legal action, since after all, Paris police did not dispute her version of events.

The source added: "Kim has every intention of cooperating with their investigation. She's adamant that the thieves be brought to justice."

kim kardashian robbery suspect died suddenly weeks before trial
Source: MEGA

The reality star said she would make the doubters 'pay the consequences.'

On Tuesday, two of the "Grandpa Robbers," aged in their 60s and 70s, took the stand, along with the youngest defendant, Gary Madar, 35.

Six jurors were chosen on Monday, with three magistrates overseeing the trial. Kardashian is set to testify in the robbery case on May 13, and the trial is expected to run until May 23.

