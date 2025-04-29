Trump SIDELINES ‘Fake News Thugs’ David Muir and George Stephanopoulos For Primetime Sit-Down Interview
ABC News may have locked down a big-time interview with Donald Trump, but don't expect to see David Muir or George Stephanopoulos at the helm due to their nasty history with the president.
While Trump is all about doing an interview marking 100 days in the White House, sources claim he wants nothing to do with the ABC World News Tonight anchor or the chief political correspondent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
“It’s nuts that it’s not Muir. And giving it to someone that people have barely heard of? A primetime exclusive with the president?” a source told PageSix, referring to ABC’s senior national correspondent Terry Moran, who will be the one running Trump's interview on Tuesday, April 29.
Trump has been sick over Muir ever since September 2024, following his debate against Kamala Harris, which Muir moderated alongside Linsey Davis.
The co-hosts memorably fact-checked Trump and were accused of handing out soft questions to Harris, but going hard at the 78-year-old.
The former reality star raged the debate was "one against three," and insulted Muir many times calling him "not legit," a "real lightweight," and of course, his favorite, "fake news."
Trump, not surprisingly, even tossed a schoolyard insult, claiming Muir's "hair was better five years ago." Following his election win, Trump once again cried about Muir, alleging that the anchor had misstated crime statistics when fact-checking him.
Meanwhile, the controversial politician and Stephanopoulos have never seen eye-to-eye it seems.
Back in May 2024, after ABC News President Kim Goodwin stepped down from her position, Trump rejoiced on social media: "Happy to report that Kim Godwin, Head of ABC, has resigned.
"Could it be the unfair reporting on EVERYTHING TRUMP? In any event, GOOD RIDDANCE! Hopefully, somebody else will be able to control George Slopadopolous and the rest of the Fake News Thugs over at ABC? Best wishes Kim!"
The duo's relationship got sour following a 2016 interview, as Trump yelled at Stephanopoulos for asking him questions about Russia.
In December 2024, ABC and Trump agreed to a settlement, after Trump filed a lawsuit when Stephanopoulos said he was found liable of rape during a segment on This Week months earlier.
The network was accused of bowing down to Trump with the settlement, and despite Stephanopoulos defending his remarks – claiming he would not be "cowed out of doing" his job "because of a threat" – ABC News agreed to make a $15million payment to Trump's presidential foundation at the time.
Stephanopoulos' comments came after E. Jean Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a New York City department store dressing room in 1996.
A Manhattan jury found Trump liable of sexually abusing the former columnist and awarded Carroll $5million.
However, Stephanopoulos not only had issues with Trump, but also with Joe Biden, after the 64-year-old was caught on camera saying he did not think then-president Biden could serve out a second term.
RadarOnline.com previously learned Debra OConnell, the president of the news division, had a meeting with Stephanopoulos following his comments.
A source told us at the time: “This was a fully-fledged crisis and it exploded with far-reaching reverberations."
The insider added OConnell told Stephanopoulos: “In no uncertain terms that he is a newsman who is expected to be objective.
“She was furious that someone of George’s experience and status would compromise the news division’s impartiality, and subject it to unnecessary and embarrassing headlines.”
"George backed Debra into a corner. If he did not apologize, how could he continue with his duties at ABC News without the network facing an avalanche of criticism," the source said at the time.
The seasoned anchor ended up apologizing for his comments in a statement.