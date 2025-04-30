Hugh Jackman Told to 'Stay Away' From Best Pal Ryan Reynolds and his Wife Blake Lively to 'Protect His Reputation' Amid Justin Baldoni Row After he Reunited with Couple on Red Carpet
Hugh Jackman has been warned to "stay away" from best pal Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively to avoid tainting his reputation.
RadarOnline.com can reveal fans of the Aussie actor, 56, are concerned by his continued support of the couple, who are currently embroiled in a bitter legal battle with Lively's It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.
Jackman was reunited with the duo on the red carpet at the screening of the Gossip Girl star’s new film Another Simple Favor and was seen hugging the pair before posing for a snap.
He later took to Instagram to share a photo that showed him huddling close to Reynolds and Deadpool and Wolverine producer Shawn Levy.
The trio beamed as they posed for the happy snap, with Jackman captioning the image: "We 3. Simple as that."
But fans have been quick to express their concern over Jackman's continued close association with Reynolds, 48, and Lively, 37, whose profiles have been dipped for the first time in their careers due to their legal war with Baldoni.
Taking to social media, one fan said: "You look great together but Ryan is trouble, might wanna stay away from that side for a while.
"The more I hear about him and Blake, the more a break is needed if you want to keep your head above water."
Another chimed in: "I agree with you. Was a huge fan of them, but after spending time going through the legal filings, the evidence is quite clear.
"Very close to unfollowing HJ as well…very disappointing that he is co-signing this behavior."
A third was more blunt in their critique of Reynolds, offering: "Very, very disappointing that Ryan is such a s--- human being."
However, amongst the negativity were positive comments defending Jackman's loyalty to the duo.
"Telling someone to drop their friends, when you don't even know anyone in the situation you are talking about...That's pretty messed up," one commented.
Another summed up the sentiment with: "Friends don't bail on friends, and if you have any I feel sorry for them. I am sure you’re not including the 'court docs' that (Baldoni's lawyer Bryan) Freedman submitted/added that the judge called him out on.
"Blake and Ryan haven't done anything, you are only seeing what Freedman wants you to see."
On Tuesday Lively and Reynolds attended Jackman's play Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Class on Broadway as they were seen backstage with the actor.
Reynolds and Jackman embraced in a sweet hug as they put on another public display of friendship and supported each other.
Meanwhile the drama with Lively kicked off in December, when she lodged a now infamous lawsuit against Justin, her co-star and director for the movie It Ends With Us.
Her lengthy complaint accuses Baldoni, 41, of multiple instances of sexual harassment and claims he worked to destroy her reputation.
Baldoni countersued both Lively and her husband Reynolds for defamation in January.
While all parties deny the allegations against them, the escalating legal fracas has seen Lively's name in particular dragged through the mud.