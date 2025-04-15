Revealed: The Latest Twist in Blake Lively's Nasty $400Million Legal Battle That Could Destroy Her 'Harassment' Case

RadarOnline.com can reveal the document was allegedly sent to Baldoni's former PR Stephanie Jones and instructed her to hand over sensitive text messages to Lively – which she did.

Blake Lively's legal war against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni has taken a fresh twist over the authenticity of a subpoena.

Baldoni claimed Lively and her husband organized a smear campaign to ruin his reputation.

However, his attorneys have cast doubt on whether the document was valid since it was supposedly sent out before any legal moves had been taken by either side.

Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, claims Jones only passed on the messages out of "spite."

In a statement, Freedman said: "There is no doubt that Stephanie Jones willingly and maliciously spread private and confidential communications concerning her former clients in an effort to humiliate them and destroy the fledgling business and reputation of her former employee.

"She did so purely out of spite and prior to any phantom subpoena that we have yet to see."