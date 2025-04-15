Cher Battered By Shock Family Claims — With Her Car-Crash Son's 'Sick' Wife Declaring She Fears Superstar's Boy Elijah Blue Allman is Hurtling Towards Mental Meltdown
Cher's troubled son Elijah Blue Allman is reportedly heading towards another meltdown after breaking his sobriety amid a marriage crisis.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Allman, 48, and his wife Marieangela King, 37, are separating after the latter filed for divorce.
According to sources close to the superstar's son, he's now drinking again, which has sparked concern he may return to his dark days of heavy boozing.
And it's not just his marriage falling apart that is to blame, as King believes Cher is also at fault.
An insider told the Daily Mail: "Angela has given Elijah so many chances, but she is not going to be taken for granted ever again.
"She trusted him that he was going to stay sober and has reason to believe that he is not."
King filed for divorce from Allman on April 7, citing "irreconcilable differences" and demanding $6,000 a month in spousal support and "exclusive use of (their) 2017 Toyota Prius," according to court documents.
The pair have long endured a tumultuous relationship.
Allman even filed for divorce once before, in 2021, only to eventually reconcile with King and call the divorce off in 2024. But now, those close to her say King is "done" for good – and she's pointing fingers.
The insider added: "Frankly, Cher is a large part of (King's) decision to walk away from this toxicity.
"She blames Cher for all of his issues.
"While she is alive, her mother-in-law will continue to cause nothing but problems and Marieangela is sick of her, sick of him and sick of all of it."
It's only the latest development in a years-long bitter feud between King and Cher that seemed to have started when King and Allman got engaged in December 2013.
At the time, Cher allegedly refused to congratulate the couple.
Speaking in February 2014 about the tension between his mother and King, Allman said: "You've got two strong women, two big bulls in the pen. I think there's a respect and I think they butt heads a little bit."
Since then, the situation appears to have only worsened.
In November 2022, King claimed in court filings – related to her then-pending divorce from Allman – that Cher hired four men to "remove" Elijah from a New York City hotel room they had been staying in while they tried to repair their relationship.
King alleged in the documents one of the men told her they were working for Cher and that they took Allman to an "undisclosed" treatment center for his addiction issues.
In the declaration, filed four days after the alleged incident, King added: "I am currently unaware of my husband's well-being or whereabouts."
Cher denied hiring men to grab her son at the time, saying: "That rumor is not true." Indeed, no criminal charges were filed.
But in December 2023, Cher filed for a temporary conservatorship over her son, citing his past substance abuse and alleged declining mental health.
Allman has opened up about his issues with drugs and alcohol before.
In 2014 he shockingly admitted he started with drugs (weed and ecstasy) "at around 11" before graduating to heroin and opiate painkillers.
He was sent to boarding school at age seven. Since then, he and Cher have had periods of estrangement.
Allman added: "She's had her moments, and I know she's tried," before admitting her extreme level of fame made parenting "a very complex situation.
"I don't think it's anything she doesn't know or hasn't acknowledged. I know it's a real regret, a real thing that for sure haunts her," he said. "I definitely know that the intent has been genuine.
"It'll be mended because it has to be, it will just take time."