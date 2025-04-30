Your tip
Virginia Giuffre’s Family Release Prince Andrew Accuser’s ‘Heartbreaking’ Final Letter After Insisting ‘Her Voice Will Not Be Silenced’

Photo of Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew
Source: @VirginiaRoberts;Facebook/MEGA

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre's final note has been revealed by mom-of-three's family who are determined to continue her legacy supporting fellow 'victims'.

April 30 2025, Published 10:53 a.m. ET

A harrowing final letter written by Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre has been released by her family, who "insist her voice will not be silenced."

RadarOnline.com can reveal the note was made public by her sister-in-law, days after she was found dead at her farmhouse in Perth, Australia.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: @amandaroberts;Facebook

The hand-written note included Guiffre's bid to fight for other victims.

Article continues below advertisement

Her family said she she took her own life after years of torment, although her lawyer sensationally questioned suicide claims, insisting there were "no signs" that she wanted to end her life in the days and weeks before tragedy struck.

Regarding the discovery of the heartbreaking letter, it read: "Mothers, Fathers, Sisters, and Brothers need to show the battle lines are drawn, and stand together to fight for the future of victims.

"Is protesting the answer?

"I don't know. But we've got to start somewhere."

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: U.S. SECOND CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS

Giuffre was found dead at her farmhouse in Perth, Australia.

Article continues below advertisement

The letter was posted online by her distraught sister-in-law Amanda Roberts, who vowed to carry on her legacy in the wake of her apparent suicide.

Roberts, married to Giuffre’s brother Sky, uploaded a snapshot of the letter alongside a poignant tribute pledging to fight on.

She said, "Hello, world. We found a handwritten note that our sister Virginia wrote.

"I think it's important that the survivors know that she's with you and her voice will not be silenced.

"I know that it's so important, and her wish is that we continue to fight.

"Her words are: 'Mothers, Fathers, Sisters, and Brothers need to show the battle lines are drawn, and stand together to fight for the future of victims.

"Is protesting the answer? I don't know. But we've got to start somewhere.

"To all survivors and those protesting. We stand with you in solidarity and know the fight is not over!"

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: @danielwilson;Facebook

Giuffre's brother Danny, right, posted snaps of her and other brother, Sky, on Facebook.

Article continues below advertisement

Her family is determined to carry on her work for survivors of sex abuse after revealing the "toll of abuse" became "unbearable" for the mom-of-three.

It comes as her distraught brother, Danny Wilson, posted new photographs showing him, Virginia and their brother Sky in happier times.

The images showed them cuddling on a sofa and cheekily flipping the bird in another.

Danny was in Australia just weeks before her death, offering her support before Sky flew in to take over.

The pair are said to be "utterly distraught" by her death.

Amanda wrote: "I hope you're dancing, my beautiful sister. We miss you with all our heart and soul.

“Rest now angel, we will carry your legacy!"

Article continues below advertisement
prince andrew m war chest launch legal case assault accuser virginia giuffre jpg
Source: U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals/MEGA

Giuffre claimed she was sex trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein for Prince Andrew.

Tormented Giuffre, 41, was found unresponsive at her remote home north of Perth on late Friday night after the alarm was raised.

Giuffre accused the Duke of York of sexual abuse on three occasions, including when she was just 17, after being trafficked by his evil pal and billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The pedophile tycoon was later found dead in his prison cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial.

Royal outcast Andrew, 65, vehemently denied the accusations but later paid Giuffre in an out-of-court settlement.

He has been silent ever since Virginia took her own life.

