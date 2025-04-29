Epstein Victim Virginia Giuffre’s Own Lawyer Casts Doubt on Her Death as 'Positive' Last Days Before 'Suicide' Are Revealed: ‘We’ve Got Big Question Marks Over It’
Virginia Giuffre mysterious "suicide" death has caused many questions and doubts, especially from her own lawyer, Karrie Louden.
The 41-year-old was found dead on on April 25, after claiming she had "days to live" following a bus crash – but now her death has kicked off speculation, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
“We’ve got big question marks over it," Louden said about Giuffre's passing, after she is believed to have died from suicide at her home in Australia.
According to Louden, Giuffre did not exhibit any signs she wanted to harm herself before her death.
Louden told The Sun: “When I got the phone call, I was like, ‘Are you joking?’ Because there was no sign that that was something she was considering."
She continued: "There’s suicide and then there’s misadventure.
“I didn’t see her in the room. I wasn’t in there. The family said what the family has said but I’m not going to speculate whether it was suicide or accidental.”
Giuffre had previously claimed she only had "days to live," after allegedly suffering injuries in a March 24 crash with a school bus – she even revealed her injuries, posting a photo of herself at the hospital and covered in bruises.
Louden said: "She was in a lot of pain, but she was looking forward to things in the future. She wanted to renovate this house and all sorts of things like that.”
Despite Louden's doubts, Giuffre's own family confirmed she took her life: “She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking..."
Before her death, Giuffree claimed to be a "sex slave" of disgraced royal Prince Andrew, alleging she slept with him three times at the age of 17.
Giuffre also accused Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse, after the late pedophile's girlfriend-turned-consigliere, Ghislaine Maxwell, recruited her – however, Maxwell denied this.
In disturbing journal entries, Giuffree was able to document her encounters with both Andrew and Epstein.
"Massages, sex, and even dressing Epstein," she wrote, and claimed "Jeffrey would send me out, just like in the U.S., to go talk to pretty girls, the younger the better.
"I would offer them money to come meet my gentleman friend and tell them I'd show them how to massage."
According to Giuffre, she and Andrew had sex in a bath at Maxwell's London townhouse, after he allegedly arranged the meeting.
"The next morning, Ghislaine, chirpy, came into my room. She sat down next to me, as I was just starting to uncover the sheets and told me told me excitedly we were going shopping because I needed a new dress I could wear to dance with a prince," she wrote in another journal passage obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Eventually, the two then returned to the house, where Giuffre led Andrew into the bathroom next to the room she was staying in.
She wrote: "I was doing my best trying to put on a good show for him by slowly undressing and started to pour a bath. The room quickly filled with steam from the hot water as I turned to Andrew and began to kiss his neck and undress him."
"He was caressing every part of my naked body and filling my head with endless compliments about my blossoming figure..." Giuffre said, adding that Andrew even focused on her feet.
Giuffre died without having any contact with her three children, who her estranged husband Robert Giuffre prevented her from seeing after she allegedly violated her restraining order; she had denied any wrongdoing at the time.