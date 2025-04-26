BREAKING: Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew Abuse Accuser Virginia Giuffre Dead By Suicide at 41 — Just Weeks After Saying She 'Had Days to Live'
Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew abuse accuser, Virginia Giuffre, has died.
The 41-year-old "lost her life to suicide" just weeks after claiming she had "days to live" following a horrific bus crash, RadarOnline.com can report.
Giuffre's family released a statement following her shocking death, saying: "It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia.
"She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.
"Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors.
"Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure.
"The light of her life were her children Christian, Noah, and Emily. It was when she held her newborn daughter in her arms that Virginia realized she had to fight back against those who had abused her and so many others.
"There are no words that can express the grave loss we feel today with the passing of our sweet Virginia. She was heroic and will always be remembered for her incredible courage and loving spirit.
"In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels."
Before her shocking death, Giuffre claimed she was sexually abused by Prince Andrew when she was 17 while she traveled with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Back in 2021, she filed a lawsuit against the Duke of York – who denied the allegations made – and settled for an undisclosed amount of money in 2022.
It marked the first time she had brought action against him after going public with the allegations in 2011.
Due to the allegations, royal family members have even distanced themselves from Prince Andrew.
In early April 2025, Giuffre sparked fears after she posted a shocking picture of herself in a hospital bed to Instagram on March 30, which showed her completely covered in bruises.
In a caption alongside the post, Giuffre begged to see her children "one last time" and claimed she was suffering from kidney failure.
She wrote: "They've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.
"I think it's important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110kmh as we were slowing down for a turn, that no matter what your car is made of, it might as well be a tin can."
Giuffre stated she was "ready to go" – but "not until I see my babies."
Before she deleted the post, she also went on to thank her supporters for being a "great part" of her life in the caption.
At the time, her lawyer claimed she was involved in a bus crash – but that was questioned by many people.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or go to 988lifeline.org.