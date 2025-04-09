Huge Update in Prince Andrew 'Sex Abuse Victim' Saga — As Virginia Giuffre's Court Case is Postponed After her Murky 'Near-Death' Crash Claims
Virginia Giuffre's court case over an alleged breach of a restraining order has been postponed — days after claiming a bus crash left her close to death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Prince Andrew's accuser has been embroiled in a major saga in recent weeks.
She had been charged with breaching a family violence restraining order on February 2.
It comes amid claims she has just "four days to live" following a 110 mph car crash in Perth, Western Australia.
Her case was first heard in Joondalup Magistrates' Court in northern Perth last month where she did not enter a plea.
But a follow up hearing was postponed today due to Giuffre, 41, still recovering from a number of injuries sustained after a collision.
She shared an image of her badly bruised face in a hospital bed at the end of last month and claimed she was involved in a high-speed crash with a bus.
A statement alongside the image saw her say she had just days left to live as she begged to see her kids "one last time."
The remark sparked huge debate among online sleuths after conflicting police and eyewitness reports were made.
Australian cops confirmed the crash took place but said no one was injured.
Parents of the children on the bus also spoke out against Giuffre's claims and said the accident wasn't as bad as it had been made out.
Earlier this week, Giuffre was officially discharged from hospital a week after the crash.
She left through the back door of the hospital to avoid the media circus which was awaiting her departure.
And Giuffre's U.S. agent Dini von Mueffling confirmed she is "slowly improving."
Many reporters were ready to question the woman who helped to get Jeffery Epstein convicted as a sex trafficker after she said just days prior that she "accidentally" claimed the bus crash left her close to death.
Her brother, Sky Roberts, cleared up the claim as he explained that doctors told Giuffre she would have died within four days had she not received medical treatment.
Another major update to the saga saw her say she endured years of alleged domestic violence at the hands of her husband, Robert.
Giuffre claimed in a previous statement that on January 9 this year, her husband physically assaulted her in Dunsborough, Western Australia.
The pair had separated in August 2023 but stayed in contact due to sharing a number of children together.
The restraining order is said to involve Robert and the children.
Giuffre accused Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was 17 while she traveled with Andrew's paedo pals Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Three years ago, the disgraced Duke paid millions to the mom-of-three in an out-of-court settlement, while denying sexual assault accusations.
Andrew was spared a humiliating court battle over claims he sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager.