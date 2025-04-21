EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew's Ex Girlfriend Declares Disgraced Prince 'Wants His Life Back' As He Plots A Royal Comeback
Prince Andrew is ready for a royal comeback, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after questions have been raised about the credibility of a woman who accused him of raping her when she was 17.
One of Andrew's ex-girlfriends says Virginia Giuffre's false claims that she had just four days to live have led to speculation about what else she could be lying about.
Giuffre has claimed she was allegedly trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and accused Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was underage.
The Duke of York has always denied her accusations, though he settled out of court in 2022 for millions – without admitting guilt. As part of the scandal, Andrew lost his military titles, royal patronages, and the use of his "His Royal Highness" title.
But after Giuffre falsely claimed to have life-ending kidney failure following a car crash with a bus in Australia, all of her previous tales are being questioned as well.
Speaking out for the first time, Andrew’s ex-girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey said Giuffre's bogus Instagram post is evidence that she's a "career victim" who ruined the life of the late Queen Elizabeth’s son.
Hervey said: "He wants his life back. He wants to be exonerated. I think what has happened now brings together all of (Giuffre's) inconsistencies."
Hervey went on to explain that even though Andrew settled with his accuser, it was only to put the entire situation behind him at a critical time in his life.
"The queen was not well at the time, and the palace thought it would be better to just have the whole thing go away," she said. "He did want to fight her — but he wasn't allowed to.
"He should get his money back!"
A royal insider agreed, arguing that Andrew was a victim of fraud.
"Giuffre’s credibility is zero. She has never told the truth about anything," the source slammed. "She was never trafficked. She told people that the time with Epstein was the best years of her life — she got paid to have sex with important people. And now it’s all coming out."
Giuffre's claims were torn apart by her own brother, Sky Roberts, who explained: "Let's be clear, she never stated the bus accident (was) the cause of all her other injuries."
Roberts confirmed doctors had told his sister she would have died within four days had she not received medical treatment — not that she had just days to live.
And in a revelation that raised more questions over what really happened, Roberts added: "Nobody ever said her liver issues and kidney failure were ever from that."
In fact, after being caught in her crash lie, Giuffre went on to claim her estranged husband, Robert Giuffre, had previously physically abused her."
Police in Australia did confirm Giuffre was involved in a "minor" crash with a bus in Neergabby, north of Perth, on March 24 – but no injuries were noted.
The bus driver reported the incident the following day, and the car sustained about $2,000 in damage.
Hervey previously told MailOnline the backlash is all "karma" for Giuffre, and expressed further skepticism about her claims, saying: "Virginia Guiffre is a fantasist. It's been a long drawn out process these last few years, but it's unravelling.
"Her lies are being exposed."