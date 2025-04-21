EXCLUSIVE: Prince Andrew's Ex Girlfriend Declares Disgraced Prince 'Wants His Life Back' As He Plots A Royal Comeback

Giuffre has claimed she was allegedly trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and accused Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was underage.

The Duke of York has always denied her accusations, though he settled out of court in 2022 for millions – without admitting guilt. As part of the scandal, Andrew lost his military titles, royal patronages, and the use of his "His Royal Highness" title.

But after Giuffre falsely claimed to have life-ending kidney failure following a car crash with a bus in Australia, all of her previous tales are being questioned as well.

Speaking out for the first time, Andrew’s ex-girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey said Giuffre's bogus Instagram post is evidence that she's a "career victim" who ruined the life of the late Queen Elizabeth’s son.

Hervey said: "He wants his life back. He wants to be exonerated. I think what has happened now brings together all of (Giuffre's) inconsistencies."