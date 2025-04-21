KANYE TELL-ALL: Bianca Censori 'Being Inundated With Money-Spinning Offers' to Spill Her Side of the Story About Life With Kanye West
If Bianca Censori could turn back time, she probably would have steered clear of Kanye West's shadow.
The 30-year-old Aussie has been bombarded with big-money offers to dish on her tumultuous life with the controversial rapper, but insiders say his tight grip still looms – making her hesitant to take any deals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources believe the architect is currently scrambling over her future, worried at how much West's toxic antics and "cult-like control" have wrecked her reputation for good.
They explained: "Make no mistake, Bianca had stars in her eyes when she first met Kanye.
"He promised her the world, that he would take her career to the top, make all her dreams come true – and for a time, it seemed like it was happening.
"But then Kanye completely self-destructed and brought her down along with him, dragging her reputation through the mud and making her an accomplice in his twisted cries for attention."
And while the public might be on the model's side, she never set out to be a figure of pity – according to tipsters.
They dished: "She's a very smart person with so much more to offer than being Kanye’s sex toy — but now it’s unclear if she’ll ever get a chance to shine.
"She's wondering how she'll be able to move on and find work as an architect or model in this tainted climate."
Since their hush-hush nuptials on Dec. 20, 2022, the pair's attention-grabbing behavior and Censori's barely-there wardrobe have drawn endless controversy.
At the Grammys red carpet in early February, the Can't Tell Me Nothing rapper's grip on his young bride turned downright disturbing when he urged her to ditch her fur coat – exposing a sheer nylon dress with nothing underneath.
He followed up the stunt by boasting about having "dominion" over her in one of his numerous rants on X.
West also spewed a hate-fueled tirade praising Hitler during the turmoil, which allegedly played a key role in Censori’s decision to walk away.
Days later, she reportedly bolted.
Even West seemed to hint at the breakup in his new track Bianca, where he rapped about her having a "panic attack" triggered by his toxic tirades on social media.
The lyrics read: "My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick / I just do not get it."
Additionally, sources noted how Censori most likely won't have an "easy" time getting out of her marriage to West.
They explained: "She’s distraught and feeling like the whole world is judging her. Sure, she’ll get some money, but Kanye won’t make it easy. He'll fight her tooth and nail on every dime.
"It’s no wonder she's freaking out."
West's ex, Kim Kardashian, allegedly tried reaching out to Censori, but her efforts were met with silence.
Added the insider: "Bianca doesn’t trust anyone connected to Kanye, not even Kim. She has never felt so alone."
But on the flip side, Kardashian, 44, has allegedly been anticipating Censori's come-to-her-senses moment.
West fled to Tokyo late last month after causing global outrage with a string of antisemitic social media rants – but Censori was believed to have stayed behind in Los Angeles.
An insider told us: "Kim has been waiting for this day. She knew Bianca would eventually have enough of Kanye's garbage and want to ditch him, and she's pouncing on the chance to team up."
Kardashian, 44, agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of kids North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 5, with West.
But as RadarOnline.com readers know, she's now on a mission to cut him out of their lives completely and apparently sees Censori as a potential ally.
The source added: "She's offered to help Bianca escape Kanye's clutches in exchange for Bianca's help in getting her sole custody of the kids.
"Proving that Kanye is unfit is going to be much easier if Bianca spills on his deplorable behavior."