KANYE TELL-ALL: Bianca Censori 'Being Inundated With Money-Spinning Offers' to Spill Her Side of the Story About Life With Kanye West

The 30-year-old Aussie has been bombarded with big-money offers to dish on her tumultuous life with the controversial rapper, but insiders say his tight grip still looms – making her hesitant to take any deals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

If Bianca Censori could turn back time, she probably would have steered clear of Kanye West 's shadow.

According to sources, the 30-year-old architect is 'wondering how to move on' after West's shocking antics.

They explained: "Make no mistake, Bianca had stars in her eyes when she first met Kanye.

Sources believe the architect is currently scrambling over her future, worried at how much West's toxic antics and "cult-like control" have wrecked her reputation for good.

Sources said Censori's estragement from West comes after their Grammy stunt and his disturbing Hitler praise.

"He promised her the world, that he would take her career to the top, make all her dreams come true – and for a time, it seemed like it was happening.

"But then Kanye completely self-destructed and brought her down along with him, dragging her reputation through the mud and making her an accomplice in his twisted cries for attention."

And while the public might be on the model's side, she never set out to be a figure of pity – according to tipsters.