Kanye West
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Set to Launch Bianca Censori SEX DOLL in Asia as He Battles to Reinvent Himself and Save His Fortune

Crazy rapper Kanye West is now planning a sex doll range based on his wife Bianca Censori.

April 10 2025, Published 9:12 a.m. ET

Racist rapper Kanye West is planning to create a creepy sex doll based on the body of his wife Bianca Censori.

The controversial singer hopes to revive his dwindling bank account by marketing the life-like mannequin based on the 30-year-old'S curvy figure, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He is also hoping to produce a range of sex toys to sell across the world.

We already revealed how the star is planning to flog his own range of sex toys and wants to become a porn mogul.

Now we can disclose a latex doll will also form part of his stable of bedroom playthings.

A source told us: "He thinks using his wife to create a doll for perverts will be a massive seller. He knows she has a very eye-catching figure and believes the item will sell well across the world. But the reality is that, like much of what comes out of Kanye's brain these days, it is a pretty sick idea."

Hitler-loving music guru West also hopes the new lines will make him a billionaire again, our source said.

West hopes his latest venture will restore his fortune.

West's anti-Semitic outbursts – which he also spat during an interview in which he dressed in a black KKK robe – and the decision by Adidas to end its deal with West's Yeezy brand have led to the slashing of his net worth by around $1billion, according to business bible Forbes.

The singer and entrepreneur has now lodged papers with trademark officials in the US to ringfence the name Villadroam for the production of bedroom gadgets after being ejected from the billionaires' club.

Sources tell us he's hoping the X-rated toys' release will lead to him raking in cash once more.

His range will form part of his planned new "Yeezy Porn" business as he tries to snag a piece of the $97billion adult entertainment industry.

West is no longer a billionaire after a string of racist rants tarnished his image.

Papers sent to the US Patent and Trademark Office say his patent application covers "sexual activity apparatus, devices and articles."

The application has yet to be passed by the body.

West is working on the project from his bolthole in Asia.

Our source added: "It is going to be a pretty extreme range of toys and gadgets. He is desperate to get his finances back on track and is trying ever more desperate measures to try and boost his cash pile."

RadarOnline.com recently exclusively revealed how the rapper is secretly hiding in Tokyo as his marriage to Censori is crumbling amid his racist rants.

He's also hoping to market a brand of whiskey.

Sources say West's marriage to Censori is also on the rocks following their nearly-naked Grammys stunt.

His Ox Paha Inc HQ firm has also applied to the United States Patent and Trademark Office to be allowed sole rights to market the grog using Villadram and the application is being mulled over by attorneys at the government department before the application is made law.

West, 47, also wants to flog rappers' favorite drinks cognac and brandy, plus vodka, gin, champers and even cider.

The troubled Can't Tell Me Nothing rapper seemed to force his buxom bride to show off her naked body on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards in early February and followed that by bragging he has "dominion" over her.

