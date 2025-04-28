Virgina Giuffre's Painful Final Days: Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew Abuse Accuser 'Did Not Have Access To Her Children' Before She Committed Suicide at Age 41

Her brother added: "At the end of the day, her kids are the most important thing in her life. She loves those babies."

In her final Instagram post, Giuffre spoke about being "ready to go" after she saw her children "one last time."

The post featured a photo of bruised Giuffre in a hospital bed after her accident.

She captioned the post: "This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won't bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can.

"I've gone into kidney renal failure, they've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I'm ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes.

"S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it's still going to be s**t at the end of the day. Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia."