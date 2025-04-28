Virgina Giuffre's Painful Final Days: Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew Abuse Accuser 'Did Not Have Access To Her Children' Before She Committed Suicide at Age 41
In the final months of her life, Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre was blocked from spending time with her three teenage children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Giuffre died by suicide aged 41 on April 25 at her farm outside of Perth, Australia.
Weeks before her death, Giuffre shocked supporters when she announced she had only "four days to live" following a collision with a bus.
As Giuffre battled physical injuries, her family said she also suffered emotional pain brought by a restraining order from her estranged husband Robert Giuffre, which prevented her from seeing her three children – ages 19, 16, and 15 – until June.
Giuffre's family opened up about how the restraining order weighed on the advocate's final days.
In an interview three weeks before her death, Giuffre's brother, Sky Roberts, told People: "It's the worst pain in the world to not have access to your children. Can you imagine the pain? I will tell you, all the physical (pain) will never amount to the pain of being separated from your children in that way."
Robert, who Giuffre separated from in 2023, alleged his estranged wife violated the restraining order; however, Giuffre vehemently denied any wrongdoing.
Adding to Giuffre's suffering was alleged physical abuse by her husband of 22 years.
Sky alleged during a trip to celebrate one of their children's birthdays in January, Robert beat Giuffre to the point she needed to be hospitalized, suffering from a cracked sternum and perforated eye. Her spokeswoman confirmed she had been transported to the hospital.
In February, Robert filed a family restraining order against Giuffre which subsequently gave him primary custody of their three children and prohibited their mom from contacting them.
Sky recalled his family's surprise when Robert filed the restraining order against his sister shortly after the alleged incident.
He said: "He just put his in place first. He beat her to the punch. And so, now, she's on the defense."
Giuffre's brother and sister-in-law said being unable to see her children was traumatic, even in comparison to her past history of sexual abuse, adding: "Nothing compares to a mother being separated from her child."
Her brother added: "At the end of the day, her kids are the most important thing in her life. She loves those babies."
In her final Instagram post, Giuffre spoke about being "ready to go" after she saw her children "one last time."
The post featured a photo of bruised Giuffre in a hospital bed after her accident.
She captioned the post: "This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won't bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can.
"I've gone into kidney renal failure, they've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I'm ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes.
"S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it's still going to be s**t at the end of the day. Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia."