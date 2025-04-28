Before her death, Prince Andrew's alleged "sex slave" Virginia Giuffre exposed one of the royal's secret kinks. Alleging she slept with the prince three times at age 17, Giuffre dropped bombshell details in one of her most detailed interviews revealing how much he "loved her feet" – as told to a reporter who provided the extracts to RadarOnline.com.

Source: MEGA Giuffre, who died on April 25 by suicide, claimed she and the prince had a steamy bathtub encounter after a wild night out.

Giuffre detailed her alleged sexual encounter with Andrew, now 65, while on a trip to Europe alongside Jeffrey Epstein and his girlfriend-turned-consigliere Ghislaine Maxwell. She said Maxwell had initially recruited her – a claim the former British socialite has fiercely denied.

Source: U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals The accuser said it was 'embarassing' to be seen with the prince at the night club because of his horrible dancing.

Giuffre, who accused Andrew's pedophile associate Epstein of holding her as a sex slave, claimed she and Andrew had sex in a bath at Maxwell's London townhouse. She said Maxwell arranged the meeting and even took her shopping for a new dress.

In her secret diary, obtained by RadarOnline.com, Giuffre wrote: "The next morning, Ghislaine, chirpy, came into my room. She sat down next to me, as I was just starting to uncover the sheets and told me told me excitedly we were going shopping because I needed a new dress I could wear to dance with a prince. "'Wow, what?' were the first words that popped into my head, not knowing that meant using my body as entertainment for another rich pedophile, or worst, being convinced it was exciting."

Giuffre claimed she and Prince Andrew went to Club Tramp for a wild night out, where he bought her an alcoholic cocktail. She wrote: "He was the most hideous dancer I had ever seen and not to mention how embarrassing it was to have to be the one he was smashing pelvics with, even if he was a prince.

"We only stayed for a little over an hour before His Highness was dripping in sweat and ready to embark on another quieter setting, where we could get to know each other better." She added: "And from the way he was fondling me on the dancefloor, I knew that was a man’s polite way of saying he wanted to intimately get acquainted."

Source: RADAR Giuffre detailed her alleged encounters in a secret journal, where she discussed Andrew calling her feet 'irresistible.'

The two then returned to the house, where she led him into the bathroom next to the room she was staying in. Giuffre went on: "I was doing my best trying to put on a good show for him by slowly undressing and started to pour a bath.

"The room quickly filled with steam from the hot water as I turned to Andrew and began to kiss his neck and undress him. "He was caressing every part of my naked body and filling my head with endless compliments about my blossoming figure."

In the bath, Giuffre said they continued with back and forth foreplay, touching, kissing, and him even licking her toes. Andrew allegedly whispered to her: "I love your feet. They are so irresistible."

A reporter also revealed more details of that night to us, with Giuffre saying: "He started licking my toes, between my toes, the arches of my feet. And then we went into the bedroom and he proceeded to make love to me, so to speak. Giuffre claimed: "He wasn’t rude. It wasn't like rape. But it wasn't like love either. It was more like, 'I'm getting my business done.'"

She also said: "That was definitely a first for me, but I went with it all, fearful of letting down the Prince and in turn Jeffrey and Ghislaine." Andrew has denied the alleged encounter.

Elsewhere in her diary, Giuffre alleged Epstein ordered her to recruit underage girls while on the European excursion. She said: "Jeffrey would send me out, just like in the U.S., to go talk to pretty girls, the younger the better.

Source: INSTAGRAM Giuffre died at the age of 41 weeks after saying she got in a car crash and had 'days to live.'

"I would offer them money to come meet my gentleman friend and tell them I'd show them how to massage. However, Giuffre said she "never brought back a girl that ever said no, or didn't want to participate in an erotic massage for money."