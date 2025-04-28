Prince Andrew's Royal Comeback Plans Dubbed 'Deluded' Following Virginia Giuffre's Suicide As 'Door To A Return Is Firmly Closed'
Prince Andrew's dreams of a royal comeback are over following Virginia Giuffre’s suicide.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced Duke has been branded "delusional" for thinking he could ever return to royal duties following his sex abuse scandal.
Having remained silent on Giuffre's death, insiders said: "The door to a return is firmly closed."
The Duke has been holed up in his Royal Lodge mansion away from prying eyes since Giuffre's passing was announced on Friday.
He appeared jovial and confident at last weekend's Easter Sunday service, joining King Charles and Queen Camilla for photos at Windsor Castle.
But the reclusive prince, 65, missed his regular Saturday morning horse ride on the Windsor estate as Giuffre's death was announced.
He broke cover briefly on Sunday when he and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson were seen driving out to take their corgis for an afternoon walk.
It followed suggestions that sex victim claims made by Giuffre may have been unreliable.
Just weeks before her death, sources close to the Duke claimed the King's brother was "completely unsurprised" that an Instagram message saying that Giuffre had four days to live after a road crash "turned out to be a fabrication."
She said she was admitted to the hospital after her car was hit by a bus. But police in Australia said they only had reports of a "minor crash" with no injuries sustained.
Other friends had suggested her admission in November 2022 that she "may have made a mistake" in alleging that pedophile tycoon Jeffrey Epstein had trafficked her to lawyer Alan Dershowitz could have offered a way out for Andrew.
An insider said: "Any notion that the message or her bus crash story could somehow make her an unreliable witness has now disappeared. The door is firmly closed on any return."
Mom-of-three Giuffre, 41, was found dead at her remote farm home in Neergabby, Western Australia, on Friday night.
She had accused the Prince of sexual abuse on three occasions, including when she was just 17.
Royal outcast Andrew has vehemently denied the accusations, although he later paid her a settlement.
There are now calls for him to "honor" his words when he paid millions to Giuffre in 2022 and "pledged to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking and by supporting its victims."
Andrew's office and Buckingham Palace both released public statements during the Duke's highly damaging China spy drama after court documents revealed his links to alleged spook Chris Yang.
But they have been silent since Giuffre took her own life.
In Her Own Words: Epstein Sex Slave Virginia Giuffre's Secret Diary Tells in Horrifying Detail How the Twisted Tycoon Used Her to Procure Other Underage Girls
As well as missing his horse-riding outing on Saturday, he will not join the rest of the royals at next week's 80th anniversary of VE Day commemorations — despite him seeing action by serving in the Falklands War in 1982.
It is unlikely he will be seen in public until potentially appearing with the Royal Family on Christmas Day at Sandringham.