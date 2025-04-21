'Ailing' King Charles to 'Reintegrate' Prince Andrew In Shock Move As Experts Claim 'It's A Matter of Time' Before Disgraced Duke Becomes 'Working Royal' Again

Andrew was a surprise guest at an Easter church service attended by the royals on Sunday, and he was seen chatting to Charles and his wife Queen Camilla.

Accompanied by ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duke of York breezed in laughing and joking ahead of the ceremony at St. George's Chapel, Windsor.

His first public appearance in over a year comes weeks after his sex accuser, Virginia Giuffre, bizarrely claimed to be dying in Australia.