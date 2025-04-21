Your tip
'Ailing' King Charles to 'Reintegrate' Prince Andrew In Shock Move As Experts Claim 'It's A Matter of Time' Before Disgraced Duke Becomes 'Working Royal' Again

Photo of King Charles and Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

King Charles is keen to 'reintegrate' disgraced brother Prince Andrew into the royal fold in a surprise move.

April 21 2025, Published 11:02 a.m. ET

King Charles has made a shocking U-turn by reintegrating Prince Andrew back into the Royal Family.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the cancer-stricken monarch, 76, is keen to give the disgraced Duke, 65, a chance to prove himself once more, and experts believe it's "only a matter of time" before he becomes a working royal again.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Andrew mingled with other family members and attendees at the Easter service on Sunday.

Andrew was a surprise guest at an Easter church service attended by the royals on Sunday, and he was seen chatting to Charles and his wife Queen Camilla.

Accompanied by ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duke of York breezed in laughing and joking ahead of the ceremony at St. George's Chapel, Windsor.

His first public appearance in over a year comes weeks after his sex accuser, Virginia Giuffre, bizarrely claimed to be dying in Australia.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

King Charles, seen greeting crowds with wife Queen Camilla, does not want his brother to be a complete 'outcast'.

Royal expert Phil Dampier believes Andrew will soon be fully welcomed back into the fold.

He said Charles still loves his brother "and he doesn't want him to be completely outcast."

He added: "It was very much a show of family unity.

"He's not totally out in the cold, but I think it's too early to say it's any kind of comeback for him."

Dampier claims Andrew is desperate to return and likely feels Giuffre's latest claims "slightly vindicate him."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The church service was Andrew's first public appearance for 12 months.

Prince William and Kate Middleton did not attend the service, instead they took their children to church 190 kilometers away at Sandringham.

Dampier believes Kate and William’s decision to stay away was not linked to Andrew.

He continued: "It is absolutely true to say that William is one of the driving forces behind making sure there's no future for the Duke of York.

"He doesn't believe he can make a comeback, and there is, I'm told, quite a lot of friction between them. It made it a lot easier, I think, for Andrew that William wasn't there."

Andrew and Sarah came by car with Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

prince andrew abuse victim virginia giuffre
Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/instagram

Andrew's accuser Virginia Giuffre claimed she had just days to live after being involved in a school bus crash in Australia.

They then greeted Charles and Camilla after they arrived in their State Bentley. The monarchs then spoke to the Dean of Windsor, Dr. Christopher Cocksworth, before waving to crowds.

Other royals arrived on foot, led by Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, and their son, James, Earl of Wessex.

Andrew and Sarah's daughter, Princess Eugenie, walked beside her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Her sister, Princess Eugenie, who gave birth prematurely in January, also joined them with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

stus image templates
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton did not attend the same service as Andrew.

Andrew, who was stripped of royal roles over his links to billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was banned from Christmas with the royals after becoming embroiled in a scandal with alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo.

Claire Myers-Lamptey, who was there yesterday with her son, said: "It was really interesting to see Fergie walk in with the Duke of York. That is quite a bold statement."

The King wished onlookers "a very happy Easter" as he left, while Camilla, 77, thanked a young girl for a posy.

Andrew did not respond when onlookers wished him a Happy Easter.

