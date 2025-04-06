EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Declares There's 'No Chance' Shamed Brother Prince Andrew Will Worm his Way Back into Royal Family on Back of Plan to 'Discredit' Sex Trafficking Victim Virginia Giuffre
King Charles has moved swiftly to slam the palace door in the face of slimy Prince Andrew after learning the shamed royal was trying to worm his way back into public life.
The head of the British monarchy has told his shamed younger brother he can NEVER return to royal duties, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
We revealed a day ago how Andrew was in talks with leading public relations chiefs to try and discredit the woman he paid $15million to in an out-of-court settlement.
Slimy Andy, 65, was kicked out by the Queen and brother Charles over his links to sex beast financier Jeffrey Epstein and claims he abused Virginia Giuffre.
A royal commentator told us: "Charles has moved quickly to tell his brother in no uncertain terms that there is no way back into the royal fold for him. Ever. He is too much of a tarnished and toxic project to be ever allowed to become a working royal again.
"The King agreed that what Andrew was looking at mounting was a cynical move to try and paint Virginia in a bad light and try and turn the narrative in his favor. That will not be allowed to happen."
Giuffre sparked concerns when she posted a shocking photo, claiming she was dying and had four days to live after being hit by a school bus. The picture appeared to have been taken from a hospital bed.
However, police in Australia said they only had a record of a minor crash.
She was charged with breaching a restraining order just days before she claimed she was dying.
Royal author Robert Jobson said: "Surely, we should look to the evidence. And in this case, it all hinges on his accuser being a credible witness; if she isn’t, his claims of innocence might not ring quite so hollow.
"After all, he was never found guilty. He wanted to fight in court but given that the late Queen’s Jubilee would have been ruined if he did so, he was ordered not to by the powers that be.
"Andrew settled out of court but has always denied wrongdoing. The lucrative settlement meant that Ms Giuffre’s claims, the ones that destroyed his public life, were never tested in cross-examination.
“For Prince Andrew, this could be the first moment in years where public opinion begins to shift. Not towards redemption – the Epstein stain is indelible – but perhaps towards a reassessment.
"A possibility, however faint, that he wasn’t lying. This isn’t about exoneration. Far from it. It’s about the weight of credibility. And in the court of public opinion, that counts for everything."
Andrew is fuming over being iced out by Britain's royal family and their high society pals, and now the disgraced Duke of York is plotting to extract his revenge with a poison-pen memoir, RadarOnline.com revealed earlier this year.
"Andrew's sick to death of being this punching bag for everyone, especially when there are plenty of people in his orbit who have gotten away with much worse," an insider told us.
They added: "He knows more about people than anyone realizes – and he's decided it's time to start using that information."