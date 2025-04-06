EXCLUSIVE: King Charles Declares There's 'No Chance' Shamed Brother Prince Andrew Will Worm his Way Back into Royal Family on Back of Plan to 'Discredit' Sex Trafficking Victim Virginia Giuffre

We revealed a day ago how Andrew was in talks with leading public relations chiefs to try and discredit the woman he paid $15million to in an out-of-court settlement.

Slimy Andy, 65, was kicked out by the Queen and brother Charles over his links to sex beast financier Jeffrey Epstein and claims he abused Virginia Giuffre.

A royal commentator told us: "Charles has moved quickly to tell his brother in no uncertain terms that there is no way back into the royal fold for him. Ever. He is too much of a tarnished and toxic project to be ever allowed to become a working royal again.

"The King agreed that what Andrew was looking at mounting was a cynical move to try and paint Virginia in a bad light and try and turn the narrative in his favor. That will not be allowed to happen."