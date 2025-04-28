Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Jeffrey Epstein
Exclusive

In Her Own Words: Epstein Sex Slave Virginia Giuffre's Secret Diary Tells in Horrifying Detail How the Twisted Tycoon Used Her to Procure Other Underage Girls

Split photo of Virginia Giuffre and her diary.
Source: MEGA/RADAR

Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre documented her alleged experience in a secret diary.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 28 2025, Published 11:47 a.m. ET

Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew of abuse, was secretly chronicling her nightmare encounters in a hidden journal.

The handwritten pages, exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, detail the "disturbing events" Giuffre – who died by suicide last week – claimed she was forced to witness and participate in when she was just 17 years old.

virginia giuffre diary entry
Source: RADAR

The late accuser detailed her trip to Europe at just 17, where Epstein sent her out to recruit underage females.

Giuffre, an excited teen at the time, wrote: "I was heading over to my first overseas trip to Europe, 1st stop off Paris, France."

She said Epstein's girlfriend-turned-consigliere, Ghislaine Maxwell, had recruited her – a claim Maxwell has fiercely denied.

virginia giuffre taunts jeffrey epstein associates exposed court
Source: MEGA

The 41-year-old died by suicide on April 25, weeks after sparking concern with an Instagram post.

Once overseas, Giuffre revealed her grim daily duties: "Massages, sex, and even dressing Epstein," she wrote. But the worst was yet to come.

Giuffre then alleged Epstein ordered her to recruit underage girls.

She wrote: "Jeffrey would send me out, just like in the U.S., to go talk to pretty girls, the younger the better.

"I would offer them money to come meet my gentleman friend and tell them I'd show them how to massage.

However, Giuffre said she "never brought back a girl that ever said no, or didn't want to participate in an erotic massage for money."

virginia giuffre diary entry
Source: RADAR

One overseas, Giuffre detailed her daily duties of massages, sex, and even dressing Epstein.

Elsewhere in her secret diary, she added: "The next morning, Ghislaine, chirpy, came into my room. She sat down next to me, as I was just starting to uncover the sheets and told me told me excitedly we were going shopping because I needed a new dress I could wear to dance with a prince.

"'Wow, what?' were the first words that popped into my head, not knowing that meant using my body as entertainment for another rich pedophile, or worst, being convinced it was exciting."

After a royal welcome at Maxwell's London townhouse, Giuffre claimed she and Prince Andrew hit Club Tramp for a wild night out – before heading back to the house, where she said she was forced to carry out a horrifying task.

Giuffre wrote: "I was doing my best trying to put on a good show for him by slowly undressing and started to pour a bath.

"The room quickly filled with steam from the hot water as I turned to Andrew and began to kiss his neck and undress him.

virginia giuffre diary entry
Source: RADAR

After arriving at Maxwell's London townhouse, the accuser claimed she and Prince Andrew hit Club Tramp for a wild night out.

"He was caressing every part of my naked body and filling my head with endless compliments about my blossoming figure."

In the bath, the two "continued with back and forth foreplay, touching, kissing, and him even licking my toes. 'I love your feet,' he whispered, 'They are so irresistible,'" she recalled the Prince saying.

"That was definitely a first for me, but I went with it all, fearful of letting down the Prince and in turn Jeffrey and Ghislaine."

Prince Andrew has also denied all allegations against him, insisting none of it ever happened.

virginia giuffre diary entry
Source: RADAR

Giuffre claimed she and Andrew got in the bath, where they caressed and kissed one another.

On April 25, 41-year-old "lost her life to suicide" just weeks after claiming she had "days to live" following a horrific bus crash.

Giuffre's family released a statement following her death, saying: "It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia.

"She lost her life to suicide after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

"Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors.

virginia giuffre diary entry
Source: RADAR

Although Giuffre wrote down their alleged sexual encounter, Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.

"Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure."

The family added: "In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight. We know that she is with the angels."

Years after the claimed Europe trip, Giuffre filed a lawsuit against the Duke of York in 2021 – who denied the accusations. The case was settled for an undisclosed amount in 2022.

These allegations, first revealed in 2011, caused royal family members to distance themselves from Prince Andrew.

Earlier this month, Giuffre's name was thrust back into the spotlight after she uploaded a disturbing photo of herself covered in bruises, claiming she was suffering from kidney failure and had just four days to live.

prince andrew abuse victim virginia giuffre
Source: @virginiarobertsrising11/instagram

Giuffre claimed she had just 'days to live' after a bus crash in early April, weeks before her suicide.

In the post, she begged to see her children "one last time" and mentioned a bus crash – which her lawyer later confirmed.

However, the crash details were widely questioned.

