Royal Family Has Emergency Meeting at Buckingham Palace After Prince Andrew's Accuser, Virginia Giuffre, Died By Suicide

Giuffre famously sued Prince Andrew in 2021, claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was just 17 while traveling with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

She claimed Maxwell hired her as a masseuse for Epstein, but the couple effectively made her a sexual servant, pressuring her into gratifying not only Epstein but his friends and associates. Giuffre said she was flown around the world for assignations with men, including Prince Andrew.

Andrew denied all wrongdoing but ultimately paid millions to settle – without admitting guilt.

Her death comes just weeks after she heartbreakingly revealed she believed she only had "days to live" following injuries from a devastating bus crash.

A number of prominent users on X have shared a 2019 social media post from Giuffre in which she insisted that "in no way, shape or form am I suicidal."

The Epstein accuser was responding to another user who posted the "F.B.I. will kill her to protect the ultra rich and well connected".

She replied: "I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal. I have made this known to my therapist and GP – If something happens to me – in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me [quieted]."