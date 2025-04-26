Royal Family Has Emergency Meeting at Buckingham Palace After Prince Andrew's Accuser, Virginia Giuffre, Died By Suicide
The royal family called for an emergency meeting after Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused Prince Andrew of sexual assault, tragically died by suicide at just 41 years old, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Giuffre, who lived in Australia for years, became an advocate for sex trafficking survivors after emerging as a central figure in Jeffrey Epstein's downfall.
Sources claim an emergency meeting was immediately called inside Buckingham Palace late Friday night, which included King Charles, Prince William, top advisors, lawyers, and PR chiefs. However, Prince Andrew was notably excluded from the meeting.
One insider said: "They didn't want Andrew anywhere near it,... He's seen as toxic. They know involving him would make everything worse.
"William thinks they need to show humanity. Charles just wants it to disappear."
The King has also reportedly told aides he wants Prince Andrew to return the $10 million payout he made to Giuffre in 2022 to settle her lawsuit, worrying the payout could threaten to spark a new wave of public outrage.
A palace insider revealed: "They feel completely exposed. The fear is this could trigger a massive backlash not just against Andrew, but against the monarchy itself."
Giuffre died by suicide Friday at her farm in Western Australia, her publicist confirmed.
Her family said in a statement: "Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors.
"Despite all the adversity she faced in her life, she shone so bright. She will be missed beyond measure."
Her publicist, Dini von Mueffling, described Giuffre as "deeply loving, wise and funny".
Von Mueffling said: "She adored her children and many animals. She was always more concerned with me than with herself.
"I will miss her beyond words. It was the privilege of a lifetime to represent her."
Giuffre famously sued Prince Andrew in 2021, claiming he sexually assaulted her when she was just 17 while traveling with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
She claimed Maxwell hired her as a masseuse for Epstein, but the couple effectively made her a sexual servant, pressuring her into gratifying not only Epstein but his friends and associates. Giuffre said she was flown around the world for assignations with men, including Prince Andrew.
Andrew denied all wrongdoing but ultimately paid millions to settle – without admitting guilt.
Her death comes just weeks after she heartbreakingly revealed she believed she only had "days to live" following injuries from a devastating bus crash.
A number of prominent users on X have shared a 2019 social media post from Giuffre in which she insisted that "in no way, shape or form am I suicidal."
The Epstein accuser was responding to another user who posted the "F.B.I. will kill her to protect the ultra rich and well connected".
She replied: "I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal. I have made this known to my therapist and GP – If something happens to me – in the sake of my family do not let this go away and help me to protect them. Too many evil people want to see me [quieted]."