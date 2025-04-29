'Myth Explodes': Virginia Giuffre 'Did Nothing to Help Survivors of Abuse,' Claims Top Advocate – Who Cruelly Alleges 'Some of Us Are Breathing Easier' After Epstein Victim's Suicide
A #MeToo advocate has spoken out about the "myth" of Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre being seen as a victim, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Molly Brown claimed Giuffre "did nothing to help survivors of abuse" before she died by suicide aged 41 on April 25.
After Giuffre's body was discovered at her farm outside of Perth, Australia, her family released a statement saying: "She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking."
The mother-of-three claimed she had been sex trafficked by the late convicted pedophile Epstein and his madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, to the financiers' close friends, including King Charles' younger brother.
But those who knew Giuffre claimed she played a key role in Epstein's abuse of young women, with some going as far as claiming she should have also been thrown behind bars.
Former friends and one of Giuffre's ex-boyfriends claimed she was a "money-hungry opportunist."
Giuffre's lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, pushed back on criticism and insisted her client only came forward with her story to serve as an example for other victims of sexual abuse.
McCawley said: "Blaming a minor child who was being sexually trafficked by a wealthy and incredibly powerful individual is irresponsible.
"And (it) works only to silence other victims and reward the abuser."
Despite McCawley's statement, Brown has insisted Giuffre "faced no accountability" for her actions.
Brown told the Daily Mail Australia: "Virginia trafficked girls, this is not a rumor, this is on the record, and despite this, she has faced no accountability.
"While many are mourning her, some of us are breathing easier — not because of cruelty, but because real truth might finally have a chance to surface without her interference."
Brown explained she was initially inspired by Giuffre and reached out to her as she was fighting for her own justice in 2020.
She then claimed Giuffre blocked her and called her a "liar."
The advocate added: "Virginia spent her final years mocking survivors, protecting her power, and lying. Virginia's actions, both publicly and privately, caused tremendous harm to real survivors, myself included."
She doubled down on her claim that Giuffre was not a "victim," adding: "Her portrayal as an advocate is a myth carefully maintained at the expense of those of us who truly fought to expose the Epstein-Maxwell network.
"Let me make this clear, Virginia was a recruiter, not a victim."
Brown further claimed she has personally spoken to other victims who were allegedly mistreated and "dismissed" by Giuffre.
The advocate said: "At first, like many, I believed she was brave. I wanted to. I thought she might be fighting for people like me. That illusion shattered quickly once I saw her behavior.
"I reached out to Virginia because I was trafficked as an adult through the Epstein network after already surviving many predators as a young singer. I assumed, wrongly, that another survivor would be a safe person to connect with.
"Instead, I was laughed at, publicly mocked and dismissed."
She also blasted Giuffre's foundation as a "façade" that only "served Virginia's image, not survivors. I never received support."
Brown added: "I only saw branding, fundraising, and photo ops, no real action, no real help for victims.
"Many survivors tied to Epstein's crimes have confided that they also saw through Virginia's act, some abused by her directly.
"Some are too scared to speak. Some have begun speaking out. More will follow now that she no longer controls the narrative. She hijacked the survivor movement to protect herself and to protect certain powerful individuals.
"She sanitized the story to make it digestible for media and lucrative for herself — at the cost of real, still-suffering survivors."