'Myth Explodes': Virginia Giuffre 'Did Nothing to Help Survivors of Abuse,' Claims Top Advocate – Who Cruelly Alleges 'Some of Us Are Breathing Easier' After Epstein Victim's Suicide

She doubled down on her claim that Giuffre was not a "victim," adding: "Her portrayal as an advocate is a myth carefully maintained at the expense of those of us who truly fought to expose the Epstein-Maxwell network.

"Let me make this clear, Virginia was a recruiter, not a victim."

Brown further claimed she has personally spoken to other victims who were allegedly mistreated and "dismissed" by Giuffre.

The advocate said: "At first, like many, I believed she was brave. I wanted to. I thought she might be fighting for people like me. That illusion shattered quickly once I saw her behavior.

"I reached out to Virginia because I was trafficked as an adult through the Epstein network after already surviving many predators as a young singer. I assumed, wrongly, that another survivor would be a safe person to connect with.

"Instead, I was laughed at, publicly mocked and dismissed."