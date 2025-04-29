Khloé Kardashian's 'Very Thin' Bikini Body Sparks Concern Following Shocking Weight Loss — With Fans Begging The Reality Star 'To Eat Something'
Khloé Kardashian's newest Instagram photos have sparked massive fan concern.
The reality star shared a series of snaps on social media flaunting her toned physique in a cherry-print bikini alongside her children, True and Tatum, and while some fans praised the adorable family moment, others expressed concern over her very thin frame, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
After the 40-year-old Hulu star shared the snaps, many users took to the comments section and Reddit to express their concerns about her "skinny" figure.
One wrote: "Make Khloe thick again."
Another said: "I loved — and I mean loved — thick Khloe. She was my favorite."
A third begged: "Khloe baby ... please eat some cornbread or something."
Another wrote: "It's time to eat something."
Over the years, Kardashian has made it known on the reality show and social media accounts how much she works out daily.
While many assume her motivation to work out and stay fit is just for health reasons, the star admitted it has to do with her sex life.
During a recent episode of her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast with guest Laura Wasser, Kardashian admitted: "I don’t dress or work out so people will take a picture of me. I do it because I hope I’m going to get laid."
"I’m, like, someone’s gonna see this [body] naked one day, and it has to look good."
During the same podcast episode, the TV personality revealed how her mom, Kris Jenner, encourages her to take naked photos of herself.
Kardashian said: "My mom tells me that and I’m like, ‘Are you OK? Can you stop?' She’s always like, ‘You’re never gonna look as good as you do now.'"
The mom-of-two also admitted her mom suggests she wear less clothing when it comes to swimwear.
Kardashian explained: 'She’s like, ‘Wear a bikini.’ Like, it could be snowing and she’s like, ‘Just wear a bikini.'"
Despite sex being a massive motivation for the star, Kardashian revealed she hasn't been intimate with anyone in five years.
The 40-year-old told Us Weekly she would consider getting intimate again if the suitor was "special" and incredibly "persistent."
She explained: "You’re going to have to be really special to either disrupt my current lifestyle, my schedule and how I prioritize my time, and just to even make me feel those butterflies.
"I think I’m pretty guarded right now, so it will have to be a special, persistent person."
Following a rocky few years with love and cheating – she was previously married to Lamar Odom from 2009-2016, and later dated baby daddy Tristan Thompson until 2021 – Kardashian isn't in a rush to get back out there.
She explained: "I’m so focused on my kids and I know this sounds crazy, but I don’t want anyone to take me away from them.
"Not that I would let that happen, but I just don’t know if I want the distraction right now."