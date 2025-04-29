Khloé Kardashian's 'Very Thin' Bikini Body Sparks Concern Following Shocking Weight Loss — With Fans Begging The Reality Star 'To Eat Something'

The reality star shared a series of snaps on social media flaunting her toned physique in a cherry-print bikini alongside her children, True and Tatum, and while some fans praised the adorable family moment, others expressed concern over her very thin frame, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After the 40-year-old Hulu star shared the snaps, many users took to the comments section and Reddit to express their concerns about her "skinny" figure.

One wrote: "Make Khloe thick again."

Another said: "I loved — and I mean loved — thick Khloe. She was my favorite."

A third begged: "Khloe baby ... please eat some cornbread or something."

Another wrote: "It's time to eat something."