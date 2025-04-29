Susan Sarandon’s Daughter Eva Amurri Undergoes a Breast Reduction And Lift — After Critics Were 'Scandalized' by Her Cleavage In Her Strapless Wedding Gown
Eva Amurri has revealed she underwent breast reduction surgery after her wedding day was ruined by internet savages who criticized her cleavage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Susan Sarandon's daughter previously said she was in "tears" scrolling through the stream of nasty comments from trolls who called her dress "inappropriate" and her breasts "droopy."
Amurri revealed she was undergoing the cosmetic procedure in an April 2 blog post on her website Happily Eva After.
The 40-year-old explained that she has had size 32F breasts since she was 20, and the pain was becoming too much.
"Anyone who has very large breasts knows this, but huge boobs take a toll," she shared in the blog. "From the outside, it can seem glamorous, sexy, and fun (and when you’re naked, it can be!) but having extremely large breasts can not only affect you physically but also mentally. It can make you extremely self-conscious and insecure.
"They hurt your back, they’re hard to clothe, and most importantly: you can’t take them off and take a break."
Amurri, the only child of Sarandon and Franco Amurri, celebrated her big decision with a "Bye Bye Boobies" cake.
She confessed: "Having huge boobs has been a blast at times! When I want to feel extra sultry or sexy, they’ve been super fun!
"In the bedroom? FANTASTIC. When I want attention? Perfection. But what about those days that I didn’t? What about when I would have done anything to not have to carry 10 extra pounds on the front of my body or have breasts I couldn’t put away or ignore?"
The mother-of-three also noted: "As I’ve had several gremlins hanging off of my breasts the past 10 years, my reduction will also include a lift (bless)."
Part of her decision to finally go through with the surgery was because of the negative reaction her wedding pics drew on social media.
She previously said she was "so excited to share a glimpse of our perfect day with the world" after marrying her husband, chef Ian Hock, until she was hit by a wave of body-shamers sounding off about her appearance.
In a heartfelt blog post following the social media storm, Amurri wrote: "It had never even occurred to me that people would have such a strong reaction to what my body looked like in a dress I picked for my own wedding."
The Thelma & Louise actress' daughter said she was "taken aback" by the vicious words of others.
Commenters tore her to shreds, calling her dress "awful" and "unflattering,” writing things like: "That's the weirdest display of tatas my eyes have ever seen" and "DROOPY BEWBS.”
The bride said she "felt hot tears spring to my eyes" as she read the "hundreds of cruel comments" from "people I didn’t even know and who didn’t know me, spending time and energy typing something that they hoped would bring me one thing and one thing only: Shame."
Amurri defended her dress choice, saying: "I had purposefully gone into my wedding dress shopping wanting to show my figure and really celebrate myself as a woman – body parts included.
"I was being picked apart by strangers for things I try to never qualify about myself (what my breasts look like in clothes), because I’m a human being just trying to feel beautiful, be a good person, raise my kids, and enjoy my life."