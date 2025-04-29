Susan Sarandon’s Daughter Eva Amurri Undergoes a Breast Reduction And Lift — After Critics Were 'Scandalized' by Her Cleavage In Her Strapless Wedding Gown

Amurri revealed she was undergoing the cosmetic procedure in an April 2 blog post on her website Happily Eva After.

The 40-year-old explained that she has had size 32F breasts since she was 20, and the pain was becoming too much.

"Anyone who has very large breasts knows this, but huge boobs take a toll," she shared in the blog. "From the outside, it can seem glamorous, sexy, and fun (and when you’re naked, it can be!) but having extremely large breasts can not only affect you physically but also mentally. It can make you extremely self-conscious and insecure.

"They hurt your back, they’re hard to clothe, and most importantly: you can’t take them off and take a break."