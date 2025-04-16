Celibate Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Not Dating for 3 Years After 'Dry Spell' Sex Confession — But Declares She's Still Hoping to Say 'I Do' One Day

At 40, Khloé Kardashian is done playing coy – and she's putting her dating life front and center. After years of swearing off romance, the Hulu star now admits she's still holding out hope for another walk down the aisle. But this time, she's steering clear of NBA players, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA. Kardashian recently revealed she hasn't been physically intimate in nearly five years.

Kardashian, who shocked fans by revealing she hasn't been physically involved with anyone in nearly five years, dished even more about her romantic dry spell on Call Her Daddy. The reality TV personality admitted she hasn't dated in three years, admitting she's so content – she could probably go another ten.

Source: MEGA The Hulu star is hopeful to get married again someday, despite recognizing many people believe she's cynical over the idea.

She said: "I have not dated in over three years, since Tatum was in my surrogate's belly." Kardashian was previously married to former L.A. Lakers player Lamar Odom from 2009-2016, and later dated baby daddy Tristan Thompson until 2021 – a relationship that ended once she learned of his infidelity. She and Thompson welcomed two children together: daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2.

The Good American co-founder isn't worried about buying time, though – she said she's comfortable being by herself in the meantime. Kardashian explained: "I think I need to work on things on myself still. I'm really happy – I don't feel lonely, I don't feel any of that stuff. "I feel great which is actually concerning cause I feel like I could go this way for like, ten more years."

The businesswoman said she’s built up her confidence and feels it’s finally in a good place, but admitted she still struggles to trust her own judgment when it comes to choosing men thanks to her rocky past. She said: "I need to work on feeling confident in who I'm picking." Kardashian added: "I don't want just distractions in my life. I'm not lonely or bored in that regard," later noting, "Once you get to a certain place, you don't even miss a thing."

While Kardashian said people may view her as someone who's put marriage off the table, she's completely open to giving it another shot. She revealed: "I would love to get married again. A lot of people think that I am very cynical about love and I'm a hopeless romantic. "I believe in love and I think it's beautiful. And I love the union of marriage, I respect it so much."

Last week, Kardashian opened up about not having slept with anyone in nearly five years – further noting it will take someone extra special to get her back in the bedroom. She told Us Weekly she would only consider getting intimate again if the suitor was "special" and incredibly "persistent."

Source: MEGA Kardashian said she wants to feel more confident in the next partner she chooses after getting cheated on by Tristan Thompson.

The Kardashians star explained: "You’re going to have to be really special to either disrupt my current lifestyle, my schedule and how I prioritize my time, and just to even make me feel those butterflies. "I think I’m pretty guarded right now, so it will have to be a special, persistent person."

Kardashian further admitted she stopped dating because she wanted to spend more time at home with her kids. She explained: "I’m so focused on my kids and I know this sounds crazy, but I don’t want anyone to take me away from them.

"Not that I would let that happen, but I just don’t know if I want the distraction right now." The mom-of-two went on: "I still have young kids – not that I’m saying I’m gonna wait till they’re 20, but I think you’re gonna have to be really, really special for me to want to add another person in the mix that I would have to share my time with another person and my children."

Source: MEGA Thompson notoriously fathered a child with another woman during their time together.