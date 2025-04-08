EXCLUSIVE: Exes Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson 'Confusing the Kids' By 'Crossing Boundaries' With His 'Constant Visits'
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's coparenting has crossed over into tricky territory.
Living near each other, 34-year-old NBA star practically lives at Khloé's house, and her spontaneous visits are said to be confusing their daughter True, 6, into thinking they're still together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Khloé, 40, told her bestie Malika Haqq on a recent episode of Hulu's The Kardashians: "True thinks me and Tristan are married. It is the right thing to do, in my opinion – get married, have kids. That's what I want to teach her."
The former celebrity couple never tied the knot before their 2021 breakup, which followed Tristan's constant cheating.
Along with True, the pair also share 2-year-old son Tatum. Tristan’s other son, Theo, arrived in December 2021 with Maralee Nichols – just months before Khloé's surrogate gave birth to Tatum in July 2022.
Tatum was conceived after Theo, making things even more complicated for the exes and causing massive mistrust on Khloé's side.
But now, a source revealed the exes have recently become more involved in each other's lives, leaving both True and her dad feeling more confused than ever.
They explained: "Tristan is frustrated because Khloé has refused to take him back and give him another chance, but she also isn't moving on or making it very comfortable for him to move on.
"He lives a few doors down from her, and there are zero boundaries – she will pop over whenever she wants with the kids, and he spends a ton of time at her place.
"Any time Tristan says he wants more space, Khloé gets pouty. It's a complete head trip, because she's very clear that she doesn't want to be with him."
The source also explained how the codependency is starting to take a toll on Tristan.
They noted: "He's dating again, or trying to. He's starting to get annoyed and wants clear boundaries drawn."
However, that could be tough for the Good American co-founder – who appears to be clinging to an idealized view of marriage.
Complaining how True doesn’t see her parents kiss or sleep in the same bed, she said: "I would love my kids to see me have a husband one day, and I'd love for them to see love and affection and romance. I do want them to have that."
She believed she could "explain" the situation to True "when she's older," adding: "But right now, I believe you do things for your kids because kids should not be involved in adult problems."
Khloé and Tristan's on-and-off relationship, marked by cheating scandals, lasted from 2016 to 2021.
Days before True was born, Tristan's alleged affair with Lani Blair made headlines. They split in 2019 after his kiss with Jordyn Woods but rekindled their romance during the pandemic lockdowns.
In June 2021, rumors about Tristan's fidelity sparked reports of a split. By late 2021, court documents revealed he had fathered a child with fitness trainer Nichols.
Khloé, devastated, learned of the news from her sister Kim Kardashian and broke down in tears on The Kardashians, slamming Tristan for humiliating her once again.
Over the summer, Khloé opened up about her co-parenting relationship with the basketball star, noting how important she felt it was for their kids to see their father often.
She told Us Weekly: "I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad.
"And if we’re blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?"