Khloé Kardashian Reveals the 'Hot' Celebrity She’d Break Celibacy For After Confessing She Hasn't Had Sex In Years — As He Admits He's Totally Up For The Offer

If Khloé Kardashian had her way, she'd let Chris Appleton style more than just her hair. After admitting she hasn't been intimate with anyone in nearly five years, the 40-year-old confessed she'd gladly make an exception for the hunky celeb hairstylist, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: MEGA Khloé and Chris Appleton joked about inviting men over for a fun night during the Season 6 finale of 'The Kardashians.'

In the Season 6 finale of The Kardashians, momager Kris Jenner hosted a scenic outdoor dinner to celebrate Kim Kardashian's 44th birthday. The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan showed up for the festivities, along with Kim's go-to hairstylist, 41-year-old Appleton.

Source: @CHRISAPPLETON1/instagram The reality star said she would 'f--- the s---' out of Appleton, saying he's 'so hot.'

In one scene, Khloé playfully suggested to Appleton they shack up in Kim's Malibu pad, log onto Grindr – the popular queer dating app – and start hosting a steady stream of male guests. Appleton said: "It's gonna be me and Khloé," to which she replied, "That’s not so bad, I’m fine with that. I just need a companion and then you go do whatever you gotta do and I’ll be at home."

Khloé didn’t hold back during her confessional, getting candid about her crush on the openly gay stylist. She revealed: "Oh, I would f--- the s--- out of Chris Appleton. Totally. He’s so hot. Who wouldn't? He's such a vibe. I don't know if he'd f--- me, but I would f--- him."

The Hulu star, who shares daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2, with cheating ex Tristan Thompson, has never been shy about opening up about her sex life – especially recently. Back in the March 20 episode of The Kardashians, she chatted with Kim about her romantic dry spell – and during their Tuscany getaway for an Andrea Bocelli concert, Appleton playfully jumped in with, "let’s get Khloé laid."

Khloé jabbed back to Appleton: "You're obsessed with knowing that I haven't had sex." She then told Kim: "He loves that I haven’t had sex in so many years."

Source: MEGA Khloé, Appleton, and Kim Kardashian all joked about Khloé's sex life on another recent episode of the family's show.

The reality star got even more candid in her confessional, saying: "I mean, I just haven't been intimate in quite a long time. So we’re going back to square one. Born again." She continued: "I'll marry my bed. I know who I'm coming home to every night, I know you're just gonna be there for me and snuggle me whenever I want. And you won't talk back."

In fact, the Good American co-founder hasn't slept with anyone in nearly five years – and it will take someone extra special to get her back in the bedroom. She recently told Us Weekly she would only consider getting intimate again if the suitor was "special" and incredibly "persistent."

She explained: "You’re going to have to be really special to either disrupt my current lifestyle, my schedule and how I prioritize my time, and just to even make me feel those butterflies. "I think I’m pretty guarded right now, so it will have to be a special, persistent person."

The TV star further admitted she stopped dating because she wanted to spend more time at home with her two kids. Khloé was previously married to former L.A. Lakers player Lamar Odom from 2009-2016, and later dated Thompson until 2021 – a relationship that ended once she learned of his infidelity. She explained: 'I’m so focused on my kids and I know this sounds crazy, but I don’t want anyone to take me away from them.

"Not that I would let that happen, but I just don’t know if I want the distraction right now." The mom-of-two went on: "I still have young kids – not that I’m saying I’m gonna wait till they’re 20, but I think you’re gonna have to be really, really special for me to want to add another person in the mix that I would have to share my time with another person and my children." Khloé also reflected on her experience with dating cheaters in the past.

She said: "Like, Why do I keep picking these people? And now I feel like I’m really strong, and I pray I can identify certain red flags or certain things that I don’t want to receive anymore." Last month, Khloé shockingly revealed she's open to hopping back into the dating scene – adding how staying fit is motivated by her desire to be intimate.

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé said her next suitor has to be good enough to 'disrupt her current lifestyle.'