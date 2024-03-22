Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Chris Appleton Speeding Up Divorce From Lukas Gage After Debuting Harvard Grad BF
Chris Appleton handed over a series of financial documents to his estranged husband Lukas Gage to finalize their divorce — days after Kim Kardashian's hairstylist BFF debuted his new hunky boyfriend.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, 40-year-old Appleton Informed the court he turned over information about his income and expenses, a list of his assets and debts, and a list of their community property.
Appleton's move comes after he was spotted shirtless at the beach with his new boyfriend Federico — a Harvard grad,
Gaga appeared on the same page with Appleton on finalizing the divorce. He turned over his financial documents to Appleton earlier this month.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in November 2023, Appleton filed for divorce from Gage after 6 months of marriage.
The 40-year-old hairstylist listed the date of separation as the date of filing. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.
He listed the wedding date as April 22, 2023. Kardashian was the witness at the then-couple's Las Vegas wedding.
The couple signed a postnuptial agreement on May 3. Appleton asked that the terms of the deal be enforced in the divorce. In addition, he asked that neither party be awarded spousal support.
Sources told TMZ that Appleton tried to make the relationship work but ended up making the tough decision to split. An insider said Appleton, "tried everything he could to make the marriage work and needed to make the best decision for himself moving forward."
In his response, Gage agreed with the divorce, He noted that “pursuant to the” prenup, all assets and obligations of each party are his separate property. He said there were no community assets. Gage asked that both parties pay their own legal fees in the case.
Kardashian was the one to suggest a prenup to the couple. On her family's Hulu show, the reality star was seen talking to Gage about an agreement.
"Can I just give you one tip from a lawyer? Prenup," she told Gage with Appleton in the room. "Just super general, I think I can maybe even write it for you guys.”