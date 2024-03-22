Kim Kardashian's Hairstylist Chris Appleton Speeding Up Divorce From Lukas Gage After Debuting Harvard Grad BF

Chris Appleton handed over a series of financial documents to his estranged husband Lukas Gage to finalize their divorce — days after Kim Kardashian's hairstylist BFF debuted his new hunky boyfriend.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, 40-year-old Appleton Informed the court he turned over information about his income and expenses, a list of his assets and debts, and a list of their community property.

Appleton's move comes after he was spotted shirtless at the beach with his new boyfriend Federico — a Harvard grad,