Khloe Kardashian Hasn't Slept With Anyone In Nearly FIVE Years — Despite Admitting to Staying Fit in Hopes of Getting 'Laid'
Keeping Up With the... Celibacy?
RadarOnline.com can reveal Khloé Kardashian hasn't been intimate with anyone in five years, and it will take someone exceptional – with a tireless drive – to get the reality TV star back in the bedroom.
The 40-year-old told Us Weekly she would consider getting intimate again if the suitor was "special" and incredibly "persistent."
She explained: "You’re going to have to be really special to either disrupt my current lifestyle, my schedule and how I prioritize my time, and just to even make me feel those butterflies.
"I think I’m pretty guarded right now, so it will have to be a special, persistent person."
The TV star further admitted she stopped dating because she wanted to spend more time at home with her two children, True, 6, and Tatum, 2.
Kardashian was previously married to former L.A. Lakers player Lamar Odom from 2009-2016, and later dated baby daddy Tristan Thompson until 2021 – a relationship that ended once she learned of his infidelity.
She explained: 'I’m so focused on my kids and I know this sounds crazy, but I don’t want anyone to take me away from them.
"Not that I would let that happen, but I just don’t know if I want the distraction right now."
The Good American co-founder went on: "I still have young kids – not that I’m saying I’m gonna wait till they’re 20, but I think you’re gonna have to be really, really special for me to want to add another person in the mix that I would have to share my time with another person and my children."
Kardashian also reflected on her experience with dating cheaters in the past.
She said: "Like, Why do I keep picking these people? And now I feel like I’m really strong, and I pray I can identify certain red flags or certain things that I don’t want to receive anymore."
Last month, Kardashian shockingly revealed on Khloé In Wonderland she's open to hopping back into the dating scene.
During her conversation with divorce attorney Laura Wasser, her comments left fans puzzled when she explained how staying fit is motivated by her desire to be intimate.
She said: "I don't dress or work out for attention; I do it because I hope I'll get laid.
"I'm, like, someone's gonna see this (body) naked one day and it has to look good."
However, the TV personality recently shared she hasn't dated since parting ways with Thompson in 2021.
Earlier this week, we revealed the former couple's coparenting has crossed over into tricky territory – as the two have started to confuse their daughter with their frequent house visits.
Kardashian told her bestie Malika Haqq on a recent episode of the family's Hulu show: "True thinks me and Tristan are married. It is the right thing to do, in my opinion – get married, have kids. That's what I want to teach her."
A source also said the exes have recently become more involved in each other's lives, leaving both True and her dad feeling more disoriented than ever.
They explained: "Tristan is frustrated because Khloé has refused to take him back and give him another chance, but she also isn't moving on or making it very comfortable for him to move on.
"He lives a few doors down from her, and there are zero boundaries – she will pop over whenever she wants with the kids, and he spends a ton of time at her place.
"Any time Tristan says he wants more space, Khloé gets pouty. It's a complete head trip, because she's very clear that she doesn't want to be with him."
The source also explained how the codependency is starting to take a toll on Tristan, noting: "He's dating again, or trying to. He's starting to get annoyed and wants clear boundaries drawn."
However, that could be tough for Kardashian – who appears to also be clinging to an idealized view of marriage.
Complaining how True doesn’t see her parents kiss or sleep in the same bed, she said: "I would love my kids to see me have a husband one day, and I'd love for them to see love and affection and romance.
"I do want them to have that."