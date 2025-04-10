Allen went on to become a sitcom staple, finding success in a slew of hits including Home Improvement, Last Man Standing and his current hit, Shifting Gears. Not to mention going to infinity and beyond as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story.

But the loud and proud conservative was convinced he was going to be politically canceled before any of his shows were.

Insiders previously told RadarOnline.com Allen's political views were the death knell for Last Man Standing, which was canceled in 2017 after six seasons at ABC, despite the series being the network's second-most-watched sitcom.

Allen expressed his displeasure with the cancellation at the time, writing: "Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years."

An outcry of support from fans led conservative-leaning Fox to pick the show back up. It would air for another three seasons on the network.

An insider told Radar: "That turn of event speaks to the fact Hollywood may hate him, but the rest of the country loves him."