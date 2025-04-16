Revealed: Liam Payne's Haunting Final Words to Girlfriend Kate Cassidy — 'You're Acting Like This is The Last Time You're Ever Gonna See Me Again'

Kate Cassidy has broken her silence on the chilling last moment she shared with boyfriend Liam Payne before his fatal fall. Speaking on the Jay Shetty Podcast, Cassidy revealed she and Payne often exchanged emotional, lingering goodbyes – but their final farewell included haunting words from the One Direction star that seemed to predict his tragic fate, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@KATEECASS Payne eerily told his emotional girlfriend it wouldn't be their 'last time seeing each other' just days before he was found dead.

Cassidy, 26, was in a two-year relationship with Payne before his untimely passing in October at the age of 31. The couple had spent time together in Buenos Aires just days before he fell from his third-floor hotel balcony, with a postmortem revealing he died from "multiple trauma" along with severe internal and external bleeding.

Source: MEGA Payne died in October at the age of 31 with toxicology reports showing a mix of drugs in his system.

In a tearful tell-all, Cassidy shared her painful last moments with the singer in Argentina – where she departed early while he remained behind. Cassidy said the two were gearing up for their "new beginnings," saying there was a "positive light" around them as they had just bought a new house in Florida together after living in England the past two years.

Full of hope for the future, Cassidy believed she and Payne were turning a new page – but their emotional parting in Argentina became their final goodbye. She explained: "When I think about the last day and the last words that we said to each other, it brings me this mixture of pain and peace. "It brings me pain because I can't fully still process that day was, the day I left Argentina was the last day I was able to touch Liam, to hug Liam, to speak to him, to be in the same room as him.

"But it brings me peace because it was such a beautiful last moment we had together." Cassidy detailed their last day together, saying they had an amazing breakfast in the countryside and went horseback riding before she was set to hop on a plane that night. She went on to explain how, no matter the time apart, she and Payne often had drawn-out goodbyes that were full of "I love you" and "I'm gonna miss you."

Cassidy explained: "If I even went away for one night to spend the night at my girlfriend's house or even go to dinner with my girlfriends, the way me and Liam would say goodbye to each other wasn't just, 'Oh I'll see you later.' "Majority of the time it was this heartfelt, long goodbye for at least five minutes." Detailing her last day in Buenos Aires, she continued: "My car was in the driveway, and we went back into the guest house, grabbed my suitcase, and we were sitting on the couch.

Source: INSTAGRAM/@KATEECASS Cassidy said the two shared an 'amazing' final day together full of good food and horseback riding.

"I just kept going on and on and on about how much I love him and how much he means to me and how much I'm gonna miss him and that I can't wait for him to already be back in Florida because we were starting this new chapter of our life." It was then Payne delivered his final, unforgettable words to Cassidy – a moment she said will stay with her always.

She revealed: "He laughed and he interrupted me and he just said, 'Kate, you're gonna miss your flight your car's in the driveway. You're acting like this is the last time you're ever gonna see me again.'" Cassidy said she just laughed in response, telling her boyfriend: "I know. I'm being silly. I need to get in the car, I'm gonna miss my flight."

Source: INSTAGRAM/@KATEECASS The 26-year-old said she knew she couldn't 'cure' Payne's mental health struggles but was always there to support him.

Reflecting on the haunting exchange, she said: "Just to even look back in time and know that really was the last time I was able to see him again is just so chilling. "But, in a way, I think that the way we said goodbye to each other, I'm so blessed, and this is where I get this peace from it." She added: "Our last goodbye, I wouldn't have wanted it to be any differently. I'm so glad we had that last, beautiful moment together and shared that."