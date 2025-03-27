EXCLUSIVE: Liam Payne's Secret Life as 'Drug Counselor' Revealed — How Singer Quietly Reached Out to Music Addicts While Hiding His Tragic Junkie Existence

Payne, who had a cocktail of drugs and booze in his system when he fell from a hotel balcony in Argentina, gave no hint of his own struggles with substances and fame when he reached out to fellow Brit Arthur, 37, who has battled drug addiction and depression.

And a source told us: "Liam was basically an unofficial counselor for a lot of tormented people and addicts like James.

"He was just one person he helped by speaking to them on the phone, meeting them and offering them support.

"But he would never tell them the sad truth about how bad his own struggles were."

Say You Won't Let Go singer Arthur won the talent show in 2012, just two years after Payne and his pals, and once admitted he was "almost always high" on drugs during his time on the program.

He confessed: "Liam was a very caring guy. He requested to speak to me not long after The X-Factor when it was well documented I was struggling with the sudden rise to fame from obscurity.

"Liam had gone through a similar struggle so he set up a meeting to speak to me before The X-Factor Tour.

"He was concerned with my wellbeing and welfare, that's the type of guy he was. I was obviously affected by his passing because it was clear he was struggling and perhaps in a dark place."