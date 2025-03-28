EXCLUSIVE: Khloé Kardashian 'Totally Sick' of Momager Kris Jenner Meddling in Her Love Life – 'She Wants Her to Butt Out For Good!'

Momager Kris Jenner keeps meddling with daughter Khloé Kardashian's love life to boost ratings for their family's reality show – but tension is building behind the scenes as the bristling babe is fed up with the TV titan mining her personal pain for profit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to sources, the simmering mother-daughter battle boiled over after Jenner, 69, orchestrated a reunion for the season 6 premiere of The Kardashians between the Good American fashion founder, 40, and her ex- husband – reformed bad boy Lamar Odom.

"Khloé tries very hard to please her mom, but this is one area she's not willing to budge on," our source said. "She wants her mom to butt out of her personal life – for good."