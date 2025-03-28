Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Khloe Kardashian
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Khloé Kardashian 'Totally Sick' of Momager Kris Jenner Meddling in Her Love Life – 'She Wants Her to Butt Out For Good!'

khloe kardashian sick kris jenner meddling love life
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian is 'tired of Kris Jenner's meddling in her love life,' insiders say.

March 28 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

March 28 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Momager Kris Jenner keeps meddling with daughter Khloé Kardashian's love life to boost ratings for their family's reality show – but tension is building behind the scenes as the bristling babe is fed up with the TV titan mining her personal pain for profit, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to sources, the simmering mother-daughter battle boiled over after Jenner, 69, orchestrated a reunion for the season 6 premiere of The Kardashians between the Good American fashion founder, 40, and her ex- husband – reformed bad boy Lamar Odom.

"Khloé tries very hard to please her mom, but this is one area she's not willing to budge on," our source said. "She wants her mom to butt out of her personal life – for good."

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian sick kris jenner meddling love life
Source: MEGA

Lamar Odom's surprise reunion with Khloé Kardashian stirred family drama on 'The Kardashians.'

Article continues below advertisement

Sources added this isn't the first time the savvy mogul has harnessed Jenner’s heartache in her endless quest to keep viewers tuning in.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, insiders say Jenner kissed up to Kardashian's cheating baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, to rope him into shooting scenes for the clan's Hulu series.

"It worked with Tristan – and now Kris is at it again," one source told us.

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian sick kris jenner meddling love life
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner's bold plans for her daughter's dating life is another dent in her flailing brand.

Article continues below advertisement

The televised meet-up between the former spouses was their first since their 2016 divorce – and an insider said unhappy Kardashian was forced to delve into the "trauma of learning to unlove" Odom, 45, for the audience's entertainment.

The single mom – who shares daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2, with Thompson – recently proclaimed herself ready to "get laid," and now the source said her mom is on a "mission" to make that fodder for the show.

"Kris is thinking almost a Bachelorette-style feel to things where the cameras follow Khloé on her dates from start to finish – and then one of them wins out," a source said. "It's so contrived, and Khloé doesn't want to do it. She's serious and wants a quality guy not some fame chaser."

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian sick kris jenner meddling love life
Source: MEGA

After Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal, Kardashian is 'standing firm against her mom's meddling in her love life,' insiders say.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, fed-up Kardashian ditched Cleveland Cavalier Thompson, 34, for good in December 2021, after the skirt-chasing b-baller cheated on her again – and fathered a love child.

According to the insider, Kardashian won't take Thompson back – but keeps him in her life for the sake of their kids.

However, our source said she feels the children are now "settled," so she's eager to date.

They added: "She's insisting she's going to be low-key about it. She's not giving in to her mom's demands."

